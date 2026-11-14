Healthcare hiring around Gulfport, MS is steady right now, with options from entry-level patient care to high-paying advanced practice and travel roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Somnia Inc.

Somnia Inc. Location: Gulfport, MS (Memorial Hospital Gulfport)

(Memorial Hospital Gulfport) Type: Full-time / Per Diem

Full-time / Pay: $135/hr (W-2)

Work in a 328-bed Level II Trauma Center with 19 ORs in a collaborative ACT model (7 MDs + 28 CRNAs). Per diem flexibility, malpractice covered, teaching hospital, and new grads welcome.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Location: Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, from assessments and care plans to education and end-of-life support. Good fit if you want one-on-one time with patients and more independence in your day.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time / Travel

Full-time / Travel Join a travel RN program with one recruiter, no mid-contract pay cuts, and referral bonuses up to $1,000. Offers competitive hourly pay plus possible tax-free stipends and access to multiple partner facilities.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (CCS) (on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A.)

(on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A.) Location: Harrison County, MS (covers all zip codes)

Type: Per Diem (listed as Internship)

Per Diem (listed as Internship) Pay: Potential $2,400–$10,000/month , $120–$140 per in-home visit , $85 per telehealth assessment

Potential , , Spend about an hour per visit doing in-depth assessments for health plan members, mostly seniors and chronically ill patients. Flexible per diem schedule (about 25 availability slots/month) and 401(k) with automatic 3% enrollment.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Gulfport, MS

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Travel, 13-week contract Schedule: 40 hrs/week , 10-hour day shifts

, 10-hour Pay: Up to $2,807/week (includes stipends; may differ for local candidates)

(includes stipends; may differ for local candidates) Cath Lab Tech travel role with guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, plus support from a top-rated travel agency.

Employer: Singing River Health System

Location: Singing River Gulfport Hospital – Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Shift: 7:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Entry-level hands-on patient care on an Ortho Neuro unit under RN/LPN supervision. Great for CNAs or those with a Nurse Aide program who want hospital experience and are comfortable with night shifts.

Employer: Singing River Health System

Location: Singing River Gulfport Hospital – Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Shift: 7:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Similar PCA role on a Medical Nursing unit, providing basic and restorative care following an RN/LPN care plan. Good fit if you want broad med-surg exposure and can handle a busy night shift.

Employer: Singing River Health System

Location: Singing River Gulfport Hospital – Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Shift: 7:00 PM – 7:00 AM

PCA role in Acute Nursing, supporting patients of all ages with personal care, vital signs, and daily activities. Ideal if you want to build skills across different conditions in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Singing River Health System

Location: Singing River Gulfport Hospital – Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Shift: Days, Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–4:00 PM , rotating weekends/holidays

, rotating weekends/holidays Lead all sections of the hospital lab, supervising techs and ensuring accurate, reliable testing. Requires a BS in Medical Technology (or related), ASCP certification, and 2+ years of experience across lab sections.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.