Gulfport’s sales scene is busy right now, from local finance to big national brands. If you like talking to people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Loan Partners, LLC

Loan Partners, LLC Location: Gulfport, MS (in person, local territory)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15,600 – $62,500 per year (hourly base + commission)

(hourly base + commission) Perks: Flexible schedule, work from home

Be the local face of a private real estate lender and focus on networking with investors, builders, and Realtors while the home office handles underwriting and funding. Great fit if you’re self-driven, plugged into the real estate scene (or want to be), and like commission upside.

Employer: Bryan Jacobs – State Farm Agent

Location: Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (base + commissions and bonuses, uncapped earning potential)

Not listed (base + commissions and bonuses, uncapped earning potential) Perks: Paid time off, 401(k) + match, profit sharing, bonuses, training, company events, donation matching

Sell life and health insurance while helping families plan for tough times. This role is customer-focused with strong training and benefits, ideal if you want stable pay plus commission growth in a well-known brand.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Gulfport, MS (outside sales territory)

Type: Likely Full-time, field-based

Likely Pay: Competitive base salary + bonus + incentives (exact numbers not listed)

Competitive base salary + bonus + incentives (exact numbers not listed) Perks: Car allowance, cell phone, specialized sales training, career pathing, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with match, monthly/annual sales awards

Call on restaurants and foodservice accounts, helping them choose products and grow their business. Good match if you have restaurant, culinary, or B2B sales experience and want a structured career path with a big company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.