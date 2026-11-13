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🛒 Gulfport Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Retail Openings
Gulfport’s retail scene is busy right now, and several big brands are hiring. If you like helping customers and working in a fast-paced store, these are worth a look.
Specialty Artist – MAC (Ulta Beauty)
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on makeup role focused on MAC products, makeovers, and beauty lessons. Great fit if you love artistry, product knowledge, and building a loyal client list in a busy beauty store.
Assistant Store Manager (Citi Trends)
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits mentioned)
Lead a team, support hiring and training, and help run day-to-day store operations. Good for someone with a few years of retail leadership who wants growth, benefits, and a clear path to store management.
Retail Print Manager (Office Depot)
- Employer: Office Depot (The ODP Group)
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Type: Retail management (key carrier)
- Salary: $15.00–$18.50/hour + potential incentives
Run the in-store print center, manage equipment and supplies, and lead a small team while also serving as a key carrier for the store. Nice mix of customer service, light production work, and leadership with room to move up.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company lists more details and sometimes nearby openings too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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