Gulfport’s keeping busy right now, and that means steady work for folks who like hands-on jobs and keeping buildings and vehicles in top shape.

Here are a couple of solid options hiring around town:

Employer: Mississippi Power (Southern Company)

Mississippi Power (Southern Company) Location: Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time

Category: Facilities & Building Services / Maintenance

Facilities & Building Services / Maintenance Salary: Not listed

Lead both the construction/design team and the maintenance team that keep Mississippi Power’s offices and service centers running. You’ll oversee projects from small remodels to large new builds, manage HVAC/electrical/plumbing maintenance, handle 24/7 facilities response, and work closely with contractors and budgets. Great fit if you have experience leading teams, managing complex projects, and don’t mind stepping up during storm events.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Gulfport, MS (mobile / on-site at clients)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take your detailing skills on the road, cleaning and polishing cars at the customer’s location. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, a reliable vehicle, and a good eye for detail. This is a good match if you like working on your own, staying active, and making cars look brand new.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.