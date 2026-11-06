🍽️ Gulfport Hospitality Jobs: Multiple Hotel & Restaurant Roles

Gulfport’s hospitality scene is busy, with hotels and restaurants gearing up for steady traffic year-round. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes to keep things running smooth), these local spots are hiring now.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile guests see at Buffalo Wild Wings. This role is all about welcoming people, managing the wait list, and keeping the front of house flowing smoothly—great if you enjoy a fast-paced, social job.

Employer: Ascent Hospitality Management (Home2 Suites by Hilton)

(Home2 Suites by Hilton) Location: Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$15 per hour

Help keep guest suites clean, stocked, and comfortable at Home2 Suites by Hilton. This role comes with competitive pay, benefits, hotel discounts, and clear paths to grow your career in hospitality.

Employer: Ascent Hospitality Management (Home2 Suites by Hilton)

(Home2 Suites by Hilton) Location: Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$15 per hour

Support the housekeeping team by keeping lobbies, hallways, and shared spaces fresh and guest-ready. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and want solid benefits plus room to advance.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon—local spots tend to fill these roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.