🏥 Gulfport, MS Healthcare Hiring Now: Several Roles Open

Healthcare hiring is steady in Gulfport, with options from hospitals to small clinics and senior living. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and experience.

Employer: Singing River Health System

Singing River Health System Location: Gulfport, MS (Singing River Digestive Health)

(Singing River Digestive Health) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00am–5:00pm

Salary: Not listed

This outpatient RN role is all weekdays, no nights, in a GI clinic setting. You’ll be the link between patients and providers—taking histories, handling wound care, coordinating referrals, and doing patient education.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Gulfport, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in an inpatient rehab hospital with strong support, modern equipment, and benefits that start day one for part-time staff. Great if you want a stable national employer, tuition help, and a clear career path.

Employer: Claiborne Senior Living

Location: Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Provide hands-on nursing care for seniors in an assisted living-style setting. Expect close teamwork, supervising caregivers/CNAs, double time on major holidays, free meals, and full benefits for full-time.

Employer: Singing River Health System

Location: Singing River Gulfport Hospital – Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time, Weekend schedule (1p–1a)

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like high-acuity work and a concentrated schedule. You’ll work 12-hour weekend shifts in the ER; new grads join the Nurse Residency Program, and specialty certs like ACLS/PALS/TNCC are supported.

Employer: Singing River Health System

Location: Gulfport, MS & Ocean Springs, MS (Cancer Center)

(Cancer Center) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:45am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Join the oncology team doing both clinical and front-office work under direct provider supervision. Great for certified MAs who want steady weekday hours and experience in cancer care.

Employer: Bay Breeze Dental Group

Location: Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $16.00–$19.00 per hour

Work in a small, family-focused dental office doing chairside assisting, X-rays, 3D scans, and some front-desk support. Includes PTO and employee discounts, ideal if you like a close-knit team.

Employer: lifestylze wellness, weightloss and aesthetics

Location: Gulfport, MS

Type: In-person (other/unspecified schedule)

In-person (other/unspecified schedule) Salary: $13.00–$18.00 per hour

Hands-on caregiving role helping with daily living tasks, mobility, and basic health monitoring. Good fit if you have senior care or disability support experience and want direct, one-on-one patient impact.

Employer: Memorial Hospital at Gulfport

Location: Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Blend clinical knowledge with data and service: you’ll manage patient satisfaction surveys, support improvement projects, and help handle complaints/grievances. Requires an associate degree in a health field and 2+ years of healthcare management experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting links to similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.