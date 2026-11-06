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Gulfport
🏥 Gulfport, MS Healthcare Hiring Now: Several Roles Open
8 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Gulfport, with options from hospitals to small clinics and senior living. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and experience.
Clinic RN – GI Clinic
- Employer: Singing River Health System
- Location: Gulfport, MS (Singing River Digestive Health)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00am–5:00pm
- Salary: Not listed
This outpatient RN role is all weekdays, no nights, in a GI clinic setting. You’ll be the link between patients and providers—taking histories, handling wound care, coordinating referrals, and doing patient education.
LPN / LVN – Inpatient Rehab
- Employer: Encompass Health
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in an inpatient rehab hospital with strong support, modern equipment, and benefits that start day one for part-time staff. Great if you want a stable national employer, tuition help, and a clear career path.
Licensed Practical Nurse – FT Nights
- Employer: Claiborne Senior Living
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)
Provide hands-on nursing care for seniors in an assisted living-style setting. Expect close teamwork, supervising caregivers/CNAs, double time on major holidays, free meals, and full benefits for full-time.
Weekend RN – Emergency Department
- Employer: Singing River Health System
- Location: Singing River Gulfport Hospital – Gulfport, MS
- Type: Full-time, Weekend schedule (1p–1a)
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you like high-acuity work and a concentrated schedule. You’ll work 12-hour weekend shifts in the ER; new grads join the Nurse Residency Program, and specialty certs like ACLS/PALS/TNCC are supported.
Medical Assistant – Cancer Center
- Employer: Singing River Health System
- Location: Gulfport, MS & Ocean Springs, MS (Cancer Center)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:45am–4:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
Join the oncology team doing both clinical and front-office work under direct provider supervision. Great for certified MAs who want steady weekday hours and experience in cancer care.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Bay Breeze Dental Group
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $16.00–$19.00 per hour
Work in a small, family-focused dental office doing chairside assisting, X-rays, 3D scans, and some front-desk support. Includes PTO and employee discounts, ideal if you like a close-knit team.
Personal Care Assistant
- Employer: lifestylze wellness, weightloss and aesthetics
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Type: In-person (other/unspecified schedule)
- Salary: $13.00–$18.00 per hour
Hands-on caregiving role helping with daily living tasks, mobility, and basic health monitoring. Good fit if you have senior care or disability support experience and want direct, one-on-one patient impact.
Patient Experience Coordinator – Patient Safety (Days)
- Employer: Memorial Hospital at Gulfport
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Blend clinical knowledge with data and service: you’ll manage patient satisfaction surveys, support improvement projects, and help handle complaints/grievances. Requires an associate degree in a health field and 2+ years of healthcare management experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting links to similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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