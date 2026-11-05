📅 PCMS vs. North Gulfport soccer game on Nov. 9

📅 PCMS Soccer vs. North Gulfport – Game Night

Pass Christian Middle School soccer has a home matchup scheduled against North Gulfport.

Date: November 9, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Who: PCMS soccer team vs. North Gulfport

If you’re a student, parent, or fan, you can come out and support the PCMS soccer team on game night. Check with the school for details on the exact field location, tickets, or any schedule changes.