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Soccer

📅 PCMS vs. North Gulfport soccer game on Nov. 9

7 days ago
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📅 PCMS Soccer vs. North Gulfport – Game Night

Pass Christian Middle School soccer has a home matchup scheduled against North Gulfport.

  • Date: November 9, 2026
  • Time: 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM
  • Who: PCMS soccer team vs. North Gulfport

If you’re a student, parent, or fan, you can come out and support the PCMS soccer team on game night. Check with the school for details on the exact field location, tickets, or any schedule changes.

More Info: PCMS Soccer vs. North Gulfport | Pass Christian Sc...

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