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👔 Gulfport, MS Management Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings
Gulfport has a solid mix of hands-on and office-based leadership roles right now. If you like leading people and keeping operations running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Financial Center Leader
- Employer: Hancock Whitney
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead one or more bank branches, coach your team, and drive sales and client service. This role is a good fit if you have banking experience, enjoy mentoring people, and like owning results for a busy financial center.
Electrical Assistant Project Manager
- Employer: Upchurch
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Support electrical construction projects from planning through closeout, working with project managers, field crews, and clients. Ideal if you’re organized, can read electrical plans, and want a path into full project management with benefits and growth opportunities.
Car Wash Supervisor
- Employer: PitStop Car Wash
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $16 per hour
Run the daily operations of a busy car wash, lead a team of attendants, and keep customers happy and safe. Good for someone who likes fast-paced, outdoor work with clear chances to move up and solid benefits for full-time staff.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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