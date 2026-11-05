🚔 Gulfport MS Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Gulfport has a few solid security roles open right now, from hospital campus police to flexible patrol shifts. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Gulfport, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00/hour

Set schedule on Wed & Thu, 3:30 PM – 11:30 PM, plus the option to grab extra shifts for more hours and pay. Good fit if you want flexible part-time work with a clear path to full-time and access to benefits and training.

Employer: Singing River Health System

Location: Singing River Gulfport Hospital, Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Three 12-hour days one week, four 12-hour days the next

Hospital-based security role where you patrol the campus, respond to incidents, and support staff, patients, and visitors. Great if you have 1+ year of law enforcement or security experience and want steady hours in a healthcare setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.