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🍽️ Gulfport MS Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Gulfport’s food and hotel scene is growing fast, and a few local spots are hiring right now. If you like working with people (or food), these are worth a look.
Cook & Catering Staff – 228Cocina Food Truck
- Employer: 228Cocina
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Family-owned food truck with a growing catering side. You’ll prep and cook food, take orders, and help keep the kitchen and outdoor area clean, mostly on nights and weekends. Good fit if you like a fast pace, want long-term job security, and enjoy being part of a tight-knit team.
Front Desk / Guest Services – Hampton Inn Gulfport (Opening 2026)
- Employer: A&R Group / Hampton Inn Gulfport
- Location: 400 Beach Blvd, Gulfport, MS 39507
- Type: Full-time & Part-time, Hourly
- Salary: Not listed
Join the opening team of a brand-new Hampton Inn on the beach, opening April 2026. You’ll handle check-ins, check-outs, reservations, and guest questions, and may help other departments like breakfast or housekeeping. Good for friendly, organized people who can work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays, and want room to grow in hospitality.
Cook – Mugshots Grill & Bar
- Employer: Mugshots Grill and Bar
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned in description)
- Salary: $11.00 – $15.00 per hour, based on experience
Busy burger spot known for some of the best hamburgers around. You’ll cook burgers and sandwiches, prep your station, keep things clean and safe, and work with managers on stock. Great if you like a fast-paced kitchen, want lots of hours (including OT), and enjoy being part of a team.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re early in the stack.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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