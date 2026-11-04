🚌 Gulfport, MS Transportation Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles

Gulfport’s moving and marine scene is busy right now — from long-haul trucking to high-tech ocean vehicles, there’s solid demand for people who like wheels, engines, and the water.

Here are several transportation-related openings worth a look:

Employer: Chicago-based trucking company (OTR Reefer)

Chicago-based trucking company (OTR Reefer) Location: Gulfport, MS (OTR, all 48 states)

Type: Full-time, 1099 Owner-Operator

Pay: Earn 88% of weekly gross revenue; $10,000–$14,000 weekly gross (per listing)

Why it’s appealing: High gross potential, no forced dispatch, and support from an experienced dispatch team. You’ll need your own CDL-A, 2+ years’ experience, clean record, and your own truck; reefer trailer rental is available if you don’t have one.

Employer: Chicago-based OTR Reefer carrier

Chicago-based OTR Reefer carrier Location: Gulfport, MS (running OTR, based out of Chicago, IL)

Type: Full-time, 1099 Company Driver

Pay: $0.75 CPM, paid weekly

Why it’s appealing: Drive 2022–2023 Freightliners with automatics, inverters, and fridges. Designed for experienced CDL-A drivers (2+ years) who want steady OTR miles and newer equipment.

Employer: Leo Tech, LLC

Location: Gulfport, MS (MS Air National Guard base)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Hands-on role supporting the Air National Guard, doing preventive maintenance and repairs on vehicles and equipment. Full-time employees get medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick time; must pass background and drug tests and be able to lift up to 75+ lbs with help.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Gulfport, MS (rental facility)

Type: Full-time, field role with on-call rotation

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Weekday schedule 7:00 AM–5:00 PM with overtime after 40 hours, working on a newer fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, tool/boot reimbursement, gym stipend, and paid volunteer time; you’ll need strong mechanical skills, your own tools, and a clean driving record.

Employer: Ocean Aero, Inc.

Location: Hybrid remote in Gulfport, MS 39501

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Work with cutting-edge autonomous ocean vehicles (Triton AUSV), running missions, testing, and training customers. Role includes ~50–75% travel (including long international trips) and comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, PTO, and more; US citizenship, ability to get a DoD clearance, TWIC, and comfort working on boats are key.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.