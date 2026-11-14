Healthcare hiring is steady around Gulf Shores, with options from hospital ER to home health and pharmacy. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay in care and stay local.

Employer: Optum / Coastal Home Health, part of LHC Group

Optum / Location: Gulf Shores, AL

Type: Full Time, Part Time, or PRN

Full Time, Part Time, or PRN Salary: $70,992 – $106,488/year (based on full-time)

This home health Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) role focuses on assessments, treatment plans, and in‑home therapy for speech, swallowing, and cognitive issues. Good fit if you want flexible scheduling and one‑on‑one time with patients.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Gulf Shores, AL

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour

This is an “earn while you learn” apprenticeship that can take you from beginner to PTCB‑certified tech, with structured training and hands‑on work in a busy retail pharmacy. Great entry point if you want a healthcare career without a long school path.

Employer: Baldwin Health

Location: Free-Standing ER, Gulf Shores, AL

Type: Full Time, Weekends Only (7am–7pm)

Full Time, Student Loan Help: Up to $20,000 contribution (plus medical, dental, vision, 401k match & more)

ER Registered Nurse role focused on rapid assessment, triage, and emergency care in a stand‑alone ER. Ideal if you like high‑acuity patients and want to stack your hours on weekends.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC (Diversicare of Foley – near Gulf Shores)

(Diversicare of Foley – near Gulf Shores) Location: Foley, AL (near Gulf Shores)

Type: Full Time

This role leads life enrichment and recreation programs for residents in a skilled nursing/long‑term care center—planning calendars, one‑on‑one visits, and special events. Good match if you’re creative, love seniors, and enjoy organizing activities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.