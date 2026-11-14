🏛️ Gulf Shores Planning: Condos, Flex Space & Annexation

The Gulf Shores Planning Commission will meet on November 17, 2026. They’ll open with the usual steps (call to order, invocation, Pledge, roll call) and decide whether to approve the October 27, 2026 meeting minutes.

Two development site plans are on the agenda:

Paradise Condominium (Case ZA26-000082) – Request to build 8 multi-family units and a pool at 343 & 347 East 2nd Avenue . This land is zoned BT-2 Tourist Business Sub-area 2, Medium Density Tourist Business District .

– Request to build at . This land is zoned . Cozart Landward Drive Flex Space (Case ZA26-000083) – Request for a 16-building office/warehouse complex on Landward Drive, on property zoned BA – Arterial Business.

There will be a public hearing for Bemis Property Annexation & Prezone (Case ZA26-000081). The applicant wants to:

Prezone the Schoel Lane property to R-1-4 Single-Family Residential , and

property to , and Annex it into the City of Gulf Shores.

After the hearing items, there will be a Hearing of Persons Not Listed on the Formal Agenda, where anyone may speak to the Commission on other planning matters.

Under Other Business, staff will share updates and lead discussion on Subdivision Regulations and the Engineering Design & Construction Manual. The meeting will end with adjournment.