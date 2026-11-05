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📢 Apply in January for the next Gulf Shores 101 academy
📢 Learn How Gulf Shores City Government Works in 8 Weeks
The City of Gulf Shores just wrapped up its first-ever Gulf Shores 101 Citizenship Academy, an eight-week program where 30 residents got a behind-the-scenes look at how the city runs.
Participants heard from City Administrator Jon Walker, Mayor Robert Craft, and leaders from Police, Fire Rescue, Public Works & Engineering, Recreation & Cultural Affairs, Community Development, Gulf Shores City Schools, and Gulf Shores International Airport. Sessions included interactive presentations, games, and demonstrations on:
- Public safety and emergency response
- Parks and recreation
- Infrastructure projects, planning, and development
- City budget and how tax dollars are used
The City says the academy helps residents become more informed, engaged, and connected to local government.
If you’d like to take part, applications for the next Gulf Shores 101 open in January, and classes will begin in March 2027.
More Info: First-Ever ‘Gulf Shores 101’ Connects Residents to...
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