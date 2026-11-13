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Gulf Breeze
Police update law enforcement impersonation case
8 days ago
The Gulf Breeze Police Department has released an updated media statement on its investigation into a reported law enforcement impersonation case involving the same person who was taken into custody at a recent football game at Gulf Breeze High School. The update gives more details about the investigation and what has happened since.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Gulf Breeze Police Dept
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