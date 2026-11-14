Journey has a new drummer for the final stretch of its farewell tour. Steve Murphy, a New York-area musician who performs with the group the Hitmen, made his debut with the band Thursday night in Cleveland, stepping in for Deen Castronovo, who will be sitting out the remainder of the November dates.

Guitarist Neal Schon confirmed the change Friday, explaining that Castronovo had decided to leave the tour to address personal health matters.

"After careful consideration and an extensive year of touring, our talented longtime drummer Deen Castronovo has decided to step away to focus on personal health matters that require his attention," Schon said in a statement. "He has our full support during this time and extends his heartfelt thanks to the fans for the love, encouragement and kindness he has received."

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Murphy's arrival follows a series of disruptions involving Castronovo over the past several weeks. The drummer experienced a medical emergency and left the stage during an October performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, prompting his drum technician, Steve Toomey, to take over behind the kit. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain addressed the audience after the episode, asking them, “Have your prayers ready for Deen Castronovo, everybody.”

The drummer was back with Journey two nights later. Schon subsequently praised his return, writing that Castronovo was "back in rare form."

The situation resurfaced Tuesday in Boston, where Castronovo again departed before the show was over. Toomey, took over behind the kit, as he had in Tulsa. By Thursday, though, the band had a different plan: Murphy was in place for the entire Cleveland performance.

Cain made a point of introducing the newcomer to the audience. "We're gonna let you in on a little secret," he announced. "This is Steve Murphy's first gig with the band tonight. Can you believe this drummer, right here?"

Jonathan Cain (left) and Neal Schon at Journey's show in Detroit, November 2, 2026.(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Murphy isn't new to the touring circuit. His credits include work with the Alan Parsons Live Project and the late Cream bass guitarist Jack Bruce, and he has also performed with former Journey frontman Steve Augeri. He's evidently a Journey fan, too, having posted his own interpretations of the band's songs. In Cleveland, he took on some of Castronovo's vocal duties as well, singing lead on the classic Journey tracks "Just the Same Way" and "Anytime."

His regular bandmates in the Hitmen celebrated the opportunity afterward, posting their congratulations and calling him "a very special talent."

Schon says Murphy will remain with Journey through the end of November. The farewell tour picks back up Saturday, November 14, in Greenville, South Carolina, before concluding its current run November 28 in the band's hometown of San Francisco.

Journey is also scheduled to make up its postponed appearance at California's Stagecoach Festival next April. The band hasn't indicated whether Castronovo could be back by then.

Castronovo first joined Journey in 1998, replacing Steve Smith, and played with the band until 2015. He returned in 2021, having previously worked with Schon and Cain in Bad English.

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