Ronnie Wood isn't letting the Rolling Stones' touring hiatus keep him off the road. With the band taking a break from live performances, the guitarist has been touring Europe and South America with his solo group, the Ammo Band, and has a rare U.S. solo show scheduled for March 22 at New York's Beacon Theatre. Tickets go on sale November 18.

“I’ve never had any time off,” Wood tells Rolling Stone. “Now that the Stones have got a little sabbatical, I’m making the most of it and keeping my chops together, using my fingers, and getting the blood running. It’s such a buzz, physically and mentally.”

The Rolling Stones had been expected to tour this year behind their latest album, Foreign Tongues, but Keith Richards reportedly wasn't ready to commit to another run of dates. Wood says the prospect of getting back on the road with the band remains appealing to him and Mick Jagger, but the decision rests with Richards.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Wood attend the launch for Foreign Tongues at Weylin in Brooklyn, May 5, 2026. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for UMG)

“I am hoping [we’ll tour again], and so is Mick,” Wood says. “But we’re waiting for Keith to make his mind up. His attitude is ‘I’ve had enough touring for a bit,’ he said he wanted a little break.”

In the meantime, Wood has been enjoying the opportunity to revisit songs from across his career. His solo shows mix Rolling Stones favorites such as “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” and “It’s Only Rock and Roll” with Faces classics, solo material and covers made famous by Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner.

The guitarist says he relishes the freedom of putting together a set that draws from so many different corners of his musical life. He's also enjoying the challenge of leading his own band, which features longtime collaborators including bass guitarist Willie Weeks and drummer Andy Newmark.

“The best part is the element of risk, which is always great,” Wood says. “And each song is always on the verge of collapse. With me and Keith, we weave, but we don’t know where we’re going. With my solo band, I do drive a tight ship actually, even if I say it myself. I just love being a band leader, and I couldn’t have a better bunch of people to steer along.”

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