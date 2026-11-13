Joe Satriani found two very different things to admire in Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck. One seemed capable of taking electric-guitar playing somewhere entirely unexpected with every performance. The other could hold a listener’s attention through an entire solo without ever seeming to run short of ideas.

Speaking with Q1043 New York, Satriani reflected on the contrasting styles of the two British guitar greats — and former Yardbirds members — whose influence helped shape his own musical development.

“That generation was very interesting, because they produced so many different personalities on guitar,” he said (transcribed by Ultimate Guitar). “And if I could take two, like you talk about Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton. Completely different personalities as people and as musicians.”

(Image credit: Marc Broussely/Redferns)

Beck’s playing was an adventure in itself. Satriani recalled listening to his records and sometimes wondering where the guitar had gone, only for Beck to reappear with something completely unexpected.

“And his way of playing was so unusual. And then he would try things that were just so outrageous and sometimes they didn’t work out, but that was part of the experience. You got to experience Jeff Beck trying stuff out. And he would innovate because he couldn’t help himself but invent things every time he played.”

Clapton’s appeal was rooted in something quite different. Satriani was fascinated by his command of the solo, particularly his ability to develop an idea without losing the listener along the way. Cream’s “Crossroads” offered a prime example.

“What I heard was this unique thing — and this is really nitpicking for musicians — but Eric had this ability to sustain interest for whatever length of time he was given to play a solo. And ‘Crossroads’ is a perfect example. You start listening to it, and he doesn’t burn out.”

For Satriani, that consistency was remarkable. Clapton never seemed to exhaust his ideas or struggle to find his way through a performance. Beck, on the other hand, was prepared to risk failure in pursuit of something new.

When I was a beginner, I would spend hours trying to jam along with his solo albums. I found his approach to the instrument so inspiring.” — Joe Satriani

“And you’d hear Jeff Beck try things and crash and burn and go out of tune and then come back in and do something else brilliant. And we’re talking about two equally brilliant guitar players that I love and are part of the foundation of my musicianship. But Eric’s thing that I noticed really early on was, ‘How does he do that? How does he sustain interest?’”

Satriani has previously gone into greater detail about the impact Beck had on him. In a 2023 Facebook post, he described the late guitarist as “a genius, a stunning original,” praising his seemingly endless capacity to surprise.

“He had an enormous impact on my guitar playing, my musicianship, and my soul,” Satriani wrote. “When I was a beginner, I would spend hours trying to jam along with his solo albums. I found his approach to the instrument so inspiring.”

He also remembered being drawn to Beck’s unconventional arrangements and aggressive guitar tones, adding that the guitarist was always unmistakably himself.

Clapton left an equally important mark. In a 2021 interview with Classic Rock, Satriani picked out From the Cradle as one of his favorite records from the guitarist’s blues period.

“I loved the way he approached that record by recording everything live. I was a fan of Clapton ever since I started playing guitar but that record was really remarkable.”

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