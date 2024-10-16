Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Guitar Player

    Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee shot in Las Vegas

    By Guitar Player Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nR2nG_0w99JZjj00

    Onetime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee has been hospitalized after he was shot while walking his dog in Las Vegas on the morning of October 15

    The guitarist was shot several times. He is reportedly fully conscious and doing well. He remains in the ICU unit of a hospital in Las Vegas and is expected to make a full recovery.

    TMZ.com, which first reported the shooting , said investigators believe the incident was random. Lee was walking his dog around 2 a.m. when the episode occurred. Las Vegas Metro Police say no arrests have been made.

    Osbourne told TMZ he was shocked by the news, calling it “just another senseless act of gun violence.

    "It’s been 37 years since I’ve seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn’t take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today,” Osbourne wrote. "I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he’ll be ok."

    Lee briefly held the guitar spot in Osbourne’s band following the death of guitarist Randy Rhoads, who had been guitarist and co-songwriter for the singer's first two solo albums following his departure from Black Sabbath. Lee performed on Osbourne’s 1983 album, Bark at the Moon and its 1986 follow-up, The Ultimate Sin . Beyond his talents as a shred guitar virtuoso, Lee brought songwriting skills to both albums. In addition to cowriting "Bark at the Moon," he cowrote all of The Ultimate Sin with Osbourne, with the exception of the hit "Shot in the Dark."

    Lee's main electric guitar during his Osbourne stint was a blueburst Charvel Strat, which was later the model for his Charvel Jake E. Lee USA Signature Model. During that time he was seen using a Marshall JCM800 2203 guitar amplifier .

    Following his 1987 departure from Osbourne, Lee went on to form the blues-based hard rock band Badlands with vocalist Ray Gillen. In 2013, saw him launch the hard-rock group Red Dragon Cartel, which released its self-titled debut album in January 2014 and subsequently issued Patina in 2018.

    The group has not been active for since 2019. Lee’s former Badlands bassist Greg Chaisson said earlier this year that the guitarist has been suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome in his right wrist and has been waiting to have surgery.

    However, on October 9 Lee told Tone-Talk that the diagnosis was incorrect and that an appointment with a wrist surgeon revealed damage to cartilage in his right wrist. “Apparently I don't have any cartilage left in hand,” Lee reported. “So it's all bone on bone, rubbing against each other, and that's agitating it.”

    Lee said he has been responding well to cortisone shots and physical therapy. “It's about pain management now.”

    “And it is better,” Lee added. “I am playing again. For four or five years, I just really didn't play that much, unless I had a song idea, which always happens when you're falling asleep. And then I pick the guitar up and put the idea down. So I do have a bunch of ideas. I've been playing. It doesn't hurt as much. I feel like everything's getting better, so I'm not gonna get surgery.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 hours ago
    The Odd Reasons Cats Head-Butt You
    Vision Pet Care17 days ago
    George Harrison names the “greatest guitar solo of all time” and the player who left a lasting impression on him
    Guitar Player1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz16 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy