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⚠️ Early dismissal at Guilford High School on Nov 5
2 days ago
⚠️ Early Dismissal at Guilford High School on Nov 5
Guilford High School will have an early dismissal on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
- School day runs 7:40am – 12:05pm
- Dismissal is at 12:05pm
- Lunch will be offered before dismissal
- Buses depart at 12:20pm
Location: Guilford High School, 605 New England Road, Guilford, CT 06437
Phone: (203) 453-2741
If you’re a parent or student, plan rides and after-school care around the 12:05pm dismissal and 12:20pm bus times.
More Info: Early Dismissal - Main Calendar - Guilford High Sc...
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