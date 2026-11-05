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Education

⚠️ Early dismissal at Guilford High School on Nov 5

2 days ago
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⚠️ Early Dismissal at Guilford High School on Nov 5

Guilford High School will have an early dismissal on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

  • School day runs 7:40am – 12:05pm
  • Dismissal is at 12:05pm
  • Lunch will be offered before dismissal
  • Buses depart at 12:20pm

Location: Guilford High School, 605 New England Road, Guilford, CT 06437
Phone: (203) 453-2741

If you’re a parent or student, plan rides and after-school care around the 12:05pm dismissal and 12:20pm bus times.

More Info: Early Dismissal - Main Calendar - Guilford High Sc...

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