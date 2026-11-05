⚠️ Early Dismissal at Guilford High School on Nov 5 Guilford High School will have an early dismissal on Thursday, November 5, 2026. School day runs 7:40am – 12:05pm

Dismissal is at 12:05pm

Lunch will be offered before dismissal

before dismissal Buses depart at 12:20pm Location: Guilford High School, 605 New England Road, Guilford, CT 06437

Phone: (203) 453-2741 If you’re a parent or student, plan rides and after-school care around the 12:05pm dismissal and 12:20pm bus times.

More Info: Early Dismissal - Main Calendar - Guilford High Sc...