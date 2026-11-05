Guilford County Board Sets Nov. 5 Work Session

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM in the John H. McAdoo Conference Room on the third floor of the former Truist Building, 201 W. Market St., Greensboro, NC. The Board will consider a funding request from Guilford County Schools (GCS), review a proposed resolution to transition to clean energy, receive an update on remediation efforts at Hagan-Stone Park, and may take action on any properly noticed items. The meeting is open for in-person attendance and can also be watched online via Zoom at https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1656798653 (or by phone at (646) 828-7666, webinar ID 165 679 8653) and will be livestreamed on Guilford County’s Facebook page.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Guilford County Government