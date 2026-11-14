Image Credit: u/IcyPraline9987 on Reddit

Paying hundreds of dollars for a hotel room usually comes with the expectation of excellent service, especially when you're also generously tipping the employees looking after your vehicle. Unfortunately, one Tesla owner claims their experience at a Marriott hotel fell well short of those expectations after discovering that a valet had apparently damaged their car.

Reddit user u/IcyPraline9987 shared an eight-second Tesla Sentry Mode recording in the r/TeslaLounge subreddit, questioning whether the incident was worth reporting to the hotel. According to the owner, the footage showed a valet striking the vehicle while opening a door, and a subsequent inspection revealed a small ding in the same area.

What makes the situation particularly frustrating is that the owner wasn't exactly being stingy with the hotel's staff. The Reddit user explained that the room cost $600 per night and that they had been handing out $20 tips, only to discover that their vehicle hadn't received the careful treatment they expected.

Interestingly, the owner's husband didn't seem particularly concerned about the damage, suggesting that minor dings are simply something that happens when owning a car. However, the Tesla owner felt differently, especially after reviewing the footage, and turned to Reddit to ask whether reporting the valet would be an overreaction.

Tesla Sentry Mode Captures Valet's Careless Door Strike at Marriott

Embedded Reddit post follows; please give it a moment to load.

According to the Reddit post, the owner discovered the recording while reviewing Sentry Mode clips after checking out of the hotel. After seeing the valet strike the car, they inspected the affected area and confirmed that a small ding was visible where the contact had occurred.

The owner initially seemed uncertain about whether the incident warranted a formal complaint, particularly because the damage appeared relatively minor. However, the combination of an expensive hotel stay, generous tips, and footage of the valet's actions made the situation feel more disrespectful than an ordinary parking-lot mishap.

After receiving feedback from other Tesla owners, the Reddit user decided that the incident was worth bringing to the hotel's attention. "I will be reporting it in the morning, thanks for all the advice," the owner explained, although the post did not include a subsequent update confirming whether Marriott acknowledged the damage or offered compensation.

Comments and Reactions to Marriott Valet Damaging Tesla

Reddit users overwhelmingly encouraged the Tesla owner to report the incident, arguing that a valet's responsibility includes treating customers' vehicles with reasonable care. "I would report that because that dude seem like he was real careless," one commenter wrote, while another added, "He shouldn’t be in this line of work if that’s how he opens doors with that much room."

Several commenters with experience working in valet services were particularly critical of the employee's apparent carelessness, suggesting that the behavior shouldn't be dismissed simply because the damage was small. "As someone who has worked in a valet service and managed a valet service, I would insist that you report it," one user explained, while another commenter who identified themselves as a valet agreed that the owner should speak up.

Others focused on the owner's generous tipping, pointing out that customers shouldn't have to pay extra simply to ensure their belongings are treated respectfully. "It's inexcusable, tip or not," one commenter argued, reflecting the broader sentiment that a $600 hotel room and handfuls of $20 tips shouldn't be necessary for someone to expect their vehicle to be returned without additional damage.