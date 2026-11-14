Image Credit: Wham Baam Teslacam/X

Dashcams can capture some truly outrageous moments of driving, and often show people who think they have got away with something, when they clearly haven't. One such piece of footage has recently emerged on X, thanks to the Wham Baam Teslacam account.

The footage here was filmed in Kentucky, aboard a Tesla EV thanks to the car's built-in Teslacam. In the video, we are riding onboard the Tesla of aKripa, a mother who has just dropped her daughter off at school and is sitting in traffic with full self-driving in operation.

Sadly, she finds herself stuck in the morning traffic as she heads home, but the self-driving software is doing a great job of obeying all the rules of the road. What isn't doing a good job, however, are two cars that suddenly appear in the opposite lane and go straight past Kripa.

However, while pulling off what turned out to be an illegal manoeuvre, these two cars failed to spot the police officer who was right in front of Kripa. You can probably guess what happened next, once the officer in the police car realized what was going on right next to them.

The Teslacam Captured the Whole Incident

As Krip is stuck in traffic, two cars, what looks like another Tesla and a Ford pickup truck, go straight past her Model Y in the opposite lane. They had decided to use the oncoming lane to try and sneak through the rush hour traffic to get to wherever they were going before anyone else.

That lane was empty, and nothing appeared to be coming the other way. However, they failed to spot one thing as they pulled this maneuver. Right next to them was a cop car, sitting in the traffic as well, obeying the rules of the road and being patient like nearly everybody else was. Kripa was waiting as she should have, and her self-driving system was also doing the same thing.

The cop saw them as they tried to go past and appeared to think about pulling out in front of the cars to try to stop them. However, they let them pass, and the second they had gone past them, the blue and red lights came on, and they went chasing after the two cars. Sadly, we don't have any audio from inside Kripa's car, but we can imagine she found the situation incredibly amusing, as those two cars thought they could get away with it, but ultimately didn't.

Don't Drive Towards Oncoming Traffic

There is no moral of the story with this incident. It is just basic road safety not to use the lane in which traffic is going to come the other way. Had another car suddenly come in front of them and blocked their route, then what would the two drivers have done? Clearly, traffic was backed up, so they wouldn't have easily been able to duck into the correct lane to get out of the way. They may have been stuck and caused an even bigger traffic jam.