Image Credit: croft.oncamera/Instagram

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most famous chefs in the world. The Scotsman became famous for his swearing and his TV shows such as Kitchen Nightmares and Hell's Kitchen. But away from the screen, Ramsay is also a huge automotive enthusiast, with a wide array of cars, including the Ferrari F40.

In fact, it is Ferraris that Ramsay has a lot of love for. He is regularly seen driving around in them in London, where he has one of his restaurants, Lucky Cat, located in Mayfair. It is in one of these Ferraris that Ramsay has recently been spotted driving around.

The TV chef had been to Lucky Cat, presumably to check how things were going and to do some business. As he came out, fans were flocking around the Ferrari F40 he pulled up in, and of course were equally star-struck to see Ramsay.

He could have just ignored them and got into the car and driven away. But for all his TV persona of shouting and swearing, Ramsay is very good at interacting with the fans. And in this clip, Ramsay is seen making a young fan's day as he sees the chef and his Italian supercar.

Gordon Ramsay Made This Young Fan Very Happy

The video was shared on social media by Adam Croft, who filmed Ramsay leaving one of his London restaurants, Lucky Cat. Having initially begun looking at the car, Croft and other onlookers filmed as Ramsay walked out of the restaurant towards his car, greeting those around him and asking them how they were doing.

It was then that Ramsay spotted the young boy looking at the car, star-struck by both it and himself. So he decided to make sure that kid had a day he would never forget. "Jump in!" said Ramsay, as he encouraged the young fan to go and sit inside the Italian supercar. The kid couldn't quite believe what Ramsay was saying, but he really had been invited to sit inside the fabled supercar.

The TV chef decided to make it even more special too. He handed the young fan the keys to the car, so he could open it up and hold the keys. He then took the kid's phone and filmed him sitting inside the car so he would have it as a tangible memory to look back on. Seeing Ramsay interact like this shows that he is far more than what we see on TV. Behind the TV personality is a charming and kind man who clearly has a lot of time for his fans and loves to show off his cars with them.

How the Internet Reacted to the Interaction

At the time of writing, the video had more than 700,000 likes on social media, and there were plenty of comments from those who had watched it. “That kid has already won at life,” one said. “He’ll remember that forever,” another added, with a third saying, “Kind gesture. And the way the kid respected the car is also a sign of good parenting." The whole interaction was incredibly wholesome, and this couldn't have had a better car to sit in.

The Ferrari F40 was the last car personally approved by Enzo Ferrari before he died in 1988. It was also the first production car to pass 200mph, and Maranello produced 1,311 examples of the car from 1987 to 1996. This includes the LM, Competizione, and GTE versions of the F40. Many regard the F40 as one of the last truly analogue supercars, before computers and electronics became more widespread throughout the automotive industry. In 2026, the F40 is a supercar worth millions of dollars.