Credit: Dash Cam Owners Australia / YouTube

A road-rage video from Australia is making the rounds again in November 2026, four years after it first appeared online. It shows an angry driver taking a small car onto a sidewalk before making a rather embarrassing escape when another motorist decides to confront him.

The footage has drawn thousands of reactions on Reddit, where viewers are stunned by the driver's behavior. Some have also questioned why the person behind the dashcam would get out of their vehicle to confront someone driving so recklessly.

What many of those viewers don't know is that the original video came with an explanation. According to an account attributed to the dashcam owner in 2022, children were standing farther down the sidewalk, out of the camera's view.

The driver also reportedly faced criminal charges after police received the footage. That gives the bizarre confrontation a more serious backstory than the latest clip might suggest.

Off the Road

Embedded media follows; please allow a moment to load.

The trouble begins with a small car following a pickup truck through traffic. Its driver appears determined to get past, but instead of waiting for a clear opening, the car moves onto the sidewalk.

That's quite a leap from being annoyed with another driver. A sidewalk is meant for people on foot, not motorists looking for a shortcut around traffic.

The car eventually returns to the road, but the confrontation continues. When the pickup stops and its driver steps out, the aggressive motorist suddenly seems much less interested in settling the dispute.

The car backs away at remarkable speed. After all that effort to confront the pickup driver, the motorist appears eager to be somewhere else.

Children Nearby

The clip originally appeared in an August 2022 video compilation from Dash Cam Owners Australia. An older Reddit discussion contains a comment quoting what was described as an update from the dashcam owner.

That account offers a reason for the decision to leave the pickup.

"The camera doesn’t show the group of kids on the footpath 20m further down the road from where I made the left turn," the driver reportedly explained.

That's roughly 66 feet away, close enough to make driving onto the sidewalk especially concerning.

The pickup driver reportedly intended to take the other motorist's keys and wait for police. It was a risky plan, and the driver acknowledged as much in the statement.

"I’m aware this was a big risk," the account reads.

There is a difference between confronting someone over a rude gesture and trying to stop a driver who may put pedestrians in danger. Still, approaching an angry motorist on foot carries dangers of its own.

A Police Update

The same 2022 account also claims the aggressive motorist was arrested shortly afterward and charged with several offenses once police received the recording.

Interestingly, the dashcam owner said police had told him the driver tested negative for drugs and alcohol. That detail challenges some of the speculation appearing in the latest Reddit discussion.

Police or court records have not independently confirmed the driver's identity, specific charges, or court outcome.

Meanwhile, the new Reddit discussion has turned into an argument about the actions of both motorists.

One viewer called for the aggressive driver to receive life imprisonment, drawing pushback from others who considered that excessive. Another commenter, AgreeableRub7, offered a much shorter assessment: "Both idiots."

Other viewers were more concerned about the decision to leave the pickup. They pointed out that a driver willing to mount a sidewalk might also be willing to use a car against someone standing in the road.

The footage's original release in August 2022 puts the reported police action years before the current online debate. The account shared at the time says the driver was arrested after the dashcam recording was handed over to police.