Image Credit: LATE MODEL RACECRAFT - LMR / YouTube.

A regular Ford F-150 might be built to haul equipment, tow trailers, and handle everyday driving, but its V8 engine also offers serious performance potential. With the right modifications, an otherwise ordinary pickup can deliver acceleration that catches even experienced enthusiasts off guard.

That's the appeal of this blacked-out 2024 Ford F-150, whose owner wanted a dramatic increase in power without sacrificing its daily usability. He wasn't interested in building a dedicated drag racer or constantly hunting for specialized fuel.

Instead, he took his truck to Late Model Racecraft (LMR), where the challenge was to extract supercar-level horsepower from the factory 5.0-liter Coyote V8. The result would have to work with ordinary 93-octane gasoline and the original ten-speed automatic transmission.

Featured on the Late Model Racecraft YouTube channel, the transformation involved forced induction, breathing upgrades, and custom tuning. The real test came when the owner returned to experience what his familiar pickup had become.

A Whipple Supercharger Transforms the Coyote V8

LMR installed its Stage 2 package, featuring a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger and a larger throttle body. Kooks long-tube headers, high-flow catalytic converters, and a Borla exhaust system helped the engine breathe.

The factory fuel pumps stayed, although larger injectors were fitted to support the increased output. LMR also developed its own engine calibration rather than relying on the tune supplied with the supercharger.

From 312 to 752 Rear-Wheel Horsepower

Before modification, the truck recorded 312 horsepower at the wheels during a baseline dyno run that ended around 6,000 rpm. Following the upgrades, output climbed to 752 rear-wheel horsepower and 536 lb-ft of torque.

LMR estimates the new output at approximately 900 horsepower at the crank. The tuner also reports over 450 lb-ft at the wheels from 3,500 rpm upward, giving the heavy pickup a broad spread of usable torque.

Built for Daily Driving, Not the Drag Strip

Despite the huge power increase, the truck retains its factory ten-speed automatic and runs on pump gasoline. Weld wheels wearing Nitto tires provide extra traction, while four-wheel drive helps put the power down.

LMR's representative explains the owner's priorities: "He's not really about drag racing," describing his preference for quick acceleration from roughly 30 to 80 mph. The shop therefore kept the supercharger at a conservative boost level for 93-octane fuel rather than chasing a higher peak horsepower figure.

A Test Drive With Two Very Different Personalities

During the road test, the truck accelerated cleanly in four-wheel drive, with the owner praising its smooth shifts. "Oh, that is so cool. Wow, that's smooth. I love it," he exclaimed after one pull.

Switching to two-wheel drive produced a different experience, with the rear tires breaking loose and a burnout leaving smoke behind the truck. The owner summed up his reaction enthusiastically: "This is so worth it."

For a pickup intended to handle ordinary daily duties, that combination of comfortable cruising and tire-shredding power is exactly what its owner wanted.