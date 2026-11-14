Image Credit: Dennis Collins / YouTube.

Some of the most interesting Corvettes ever built don't look particularly unusual at first glance. A few subtle badges and an unfamiliar gauge can be the only clues that something special is hiding beneath the hood.

Automotive collector Dennis Collins recently tracked down one such car, documenting the discovery on his YouTube channel. It was a 1987 Callaway Twin Turbo Corvette, a factory-authorized performance special from an era when American automakers were chasing new speed records.

The Corvette had spent decades with the same owner, accumulating surprisingly little mileage before being parked for an extended period. Its condition raised questions about what it would take to return the car to the road.

However, Collins was interested in something beyond its low mileage. The car's unusual specification, documented history, and connection to one of the 1980s' fiercest performance rivalries made it an especially tempting acquisition.

One of Just 184 Callaway Corvettes

The Corvette was identified as car number 80 of 184 Callaway examples built for 1987. Its B2K option code confirmed that it was a genuine Callaway, rather than a standard Corvette fitted with aftermarket turbochargers.

Collins inspected the original documentation, including the owner's manuals and factory identification sticker. The car also retained its graphite-gray leather interior, Flame Red Metallic paint, and distinctive Callaway boost gauge.

The odometer showed just 19,888 miles, despite the car having sat for approximately 28 years. Its owner, Dave McGuire, said he acquired it in 1995 after trading away a 1967 Corvette roadster.

Twin Turbos and a Four-Plus-Three Manual

Callaway extensively modified Chevrolet's V8, fitting twin turbochargers and intercoolers alongside numerous internal upgrades. Collins estimated the car's output at roughly 345–370 horsepower, with torque exceeding 460 lb-ft.

Power went through a Doug Nash four-speed manual transmission with electronically controlled overdrive on the upper three gears. The unusual arrangement allowed relaxed cruising while retaining the direct involvement of a traditional manual gearbox.

The Corvette That Challenged the Buick GNX

The Callaway arrived during the same period as Buick's formidable turbocharged GNX. Although the Buick generally enjoyed an advantage in quarter-mile acceleration, the Corvette's higher-speed performance made the comparison slightly more complicated.

McGuire even recalled racing a GNX and losing by a narrow margin. He believed the Callaway would have fared better with additional track length, highlighting the difference between acceleration and outright speed.

A Rare Corvette With a Personal Connection

Despite a stubborn hood latch and decades of inactivity, Collins agreed to buy the Corvette for an undisclosed amount. Once the stubborn hood was finally opened, Collins also located a faint signature from Callaway founder Reeves Callaway, just as McGuire had promised.

Collins plans to return the car to the road after nearly three decades of inactivity. With fewer than 20,000 miles, its original documentation, and Reeves Callaway's fading signature beneath the hood, this Corvette has plenty of history worth preserving.

