Image Credit: throtl / YouTube.

A supercharged Ford Mustang GT producing around 700 horsepower sounds like a formidable opponent at the drag strip. Yet having that much power doesn't guarantee victory, especially when the car struggles to put it to the pavement.

That's something Quinn, from the Throtl YouTube channel, discovered when his modified 2015 Mustang GT lost a race against an EcoBoost Mustang. The defeat convinced him that his powerful daily driver needed a different approach.

Quinn had already spent years upgrading the Mustang with a supercharger, suspension components, wheels, and carbon-fiber aerodynamic parts. Rather than chasing another horsepower increase, he decided to rebuild the car around traction, durability, and straight-line performance.

The ambitious project also came with a deadline, as it had to be done before the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. With just one month available, the Throtl guys faced a serious mechanical overhaul before unveiling the finished Mustang.

Making 700 Horsepower Work

The Mustang's supercharged 5.0-liter V8 already produced approximately 700 horsepower and 530 lb-ft of torque. Its biggest challenge was transferring that output to the pavement without excessive wheel hop or drivetrain movement.

Quinn and the Throtl crew removed the rear subframe, discovering torn factory bushings before replacing them with solid aluminum components and adding BMR bracing. Upgraded control arms, adjustable BC Racing coilovers, and stronger GForce Outlaw axles completed the rear suspension transformation.

Smaller Wheels Required Bigger Changes

To improve traction, Quinn selected 15-inch Weld Racing beadlock rear wheels wrapped in 275/60R15 Mickey Thompson ET Street R tires. Narrow 18-inch front wheels reduced rolling resistance, giving the Mustang a purposeful drag-racing stance.

Fitting the smaller rear wheels required aftermarket aluminum knuckles and compact Wilwood brakes. The brake installation wasn't quite as simple as swapping out the old with the new, as they had to trim mounting tabs and use spacers and shims to achieve proper clearance.

The front Wilwood brake conversion also delivered a substantial weight reduction, saving 27 pounds per corner. Together, these modifications were intended to improve launches, reduce unwanted suspension movement, and help the Mustang put its existing power to better use.

A Cobra Jet-Inspired Transformation

The exterior received an Anderson Composites carbon-fiber cowl hood, a lightweight trunk lid, and GT350-inspired bumpers. Removing the rear wing further emphasized the car's new drag-strip identity.

Quinn then replaced the original Ruby Red appearance with glossy off-white colored paint-protection film. A vintage Cobra Jet-inspired racing livery completed the transformation, drawing inspiration from late-1960s and early-1970s drag cars.

SEMA Debut, With Racing Still Ahead

The finished Mustang appeared at the 2026 SEMA Show, displayed at Evolve's booth. The owner was delighted with its appearance, but the build's most important test was still unfinished.

Throtl hadn't yet demonstrated a new quarter-mile time or a victory over a supercar. The Mustang now packs all the necessary hardware to pursue quicker launches, but its actual performance gains await testing at the drag strip.

