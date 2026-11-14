Image Credit: Bodycam Uncovered / YouTube.

Bodycam footage is circulating again of a Florida driver stopped for speeding. She wants to know why she has to go to jail. An officer tells her she was going 117 mph in a 60 mph zone, but she wants him to write a ticket and let her go.

“You could just give me a ticket. I don’t need to go to jail,” she says in the clip shared by BodyCam Uncovered. His answer is that she will get a ticket and go to jail, too.

At first, though, he had left that choice open. He then checks her driving record. A past stop for more than 100 mph helped him decide, he explains.

Guessing Headlights could not independently confirm the incident date, arresting agency, filed charges, or case outcome. BodyCam Uncovered published its upload on November 5, 2026.

A Borrowed Ride

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At the car, the driver says she is headed to get gas and has borrowed the vehicle from a friend. Asked what her driving record will look like, the 33-year-old replies that it is not bad.

Away from her window, the officer talks with another officer about a past ticket. He says she was stopped for going 105 mph in a 70 mph zone the year before. When he returns, he orders her out and tells her she is going to jail.

As officers put her in handcuffs, she objects to how she is being treated and denies resisting. One officer says she is tensing and bracing, then warns that she could pick up another charge.

Once she is outside, the discussion returns to speed. She says she did not know about the law and later explains that she had been coming off the interstate. When the officer brings up the earlier citation, she gives an explanation for that stop, too.

Past the Limit

Under Florida’s dangerous excessive speeding law, driving at least 50 mph above the posted limit is a crime. At the speed the officer cites, she would have been 57 mph over the limit.

A first conviction carries up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both. Those are possible penalties after a conviction; the statute does not require every driver stopped under it to serve a jail sentence.

Later, the woman asks why the officer changed his mind. She recalls that he first said being under arrest did not mean she was going to jail. In her view, he changed his mind when he checked her record.

He says the earlier stop suggested she hadn't learned from it. She does not agree. He calls it a criminal traffic charge and tells her she will have a court date.

Before transport, officers collect her phone and wallet at her request. The officer also takes the car key off her key ring. She can keep the rest of her keys while the car is towed.

All parties are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.