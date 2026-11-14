"You're Lucky": Woman Runs Over Motorcyclist After Confrontation, But Was It Justified?

Image Credit: u/environmentalPutte / Reddit

An incident between a man on a motorcycle and a woman driving a Honda CR-V is gaining traction online after footage showed the two getting into an argument that escalated into something worse.

Footage of the incident was shared on the r/dashcams subreddit, and it shows the motorcyclist riding in front of the woman and appearing frustrated with her.

The motorcyclist can be seen flipping the woman off from his motorcycle, but things took a turn when they stopped at a traffic light. The man slaps the woman’s rearview mirror and begins to drive away, but the woman wasn't going to let that slide.

The woman runs into the motorcyclist, knocking him off his bike and onto the ground, leaving him in disbelief. The video has sparked a lengthy discussion on Reddit about whether the woman was justified in her actions, with many people taking her side.

Honda vs. Motorcycle



The events leading up to the incident aren't exactly clear from the video, but it seems the motorcyclist was fed up with the woman for following him closely on the road.

"You're lucky you don't lose that mirror right now," the motorcyclist said to the woman at the traffic light. He then proceeded to clench his fist, hit her rearview mirror, and drive away.

That's when the woman quickly ran into the motorcyclist, knocking him to the ground. The motorcyclist appeared to be caught off guard by what happened and could be heard saying, "Are you serious?" as he got up.

The Incident Sparks a Debate

Under the Reddit post, one commenter argued that the rider put himself in danger by antagonizing the other driver. They said motorcyclists have very little protection compared to someone inside a car and should avoid getting into confrontations like this.

Another commenter shared a similar opinion and explained how riding a motorcycle changed the way they approach aggressive drivers. The commenter said they used to be more confrontational behind the wheel but eventually learned that it was better to let things go rather than risk getting into an accident.

Many others simply said the woman's actions were completely justified. One commenter said they sided with the woman because the rider struck her vehicle and had threatened her before doing so.

Some commenters also pointed out that the motorcyclist appeared to have other riders nearby, making the situation even more intimidating for the woman. There was an overwhelming number of comments agreeing with the woman's actions, with one simply saying, "I'm on the woman's side."

While viewers continue to debate whether the woman's response was justified, the incident is another example of how quickly an argument on the road can escalate into something much more dangerous.