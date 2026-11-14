This Teenager Is Restoring a 2001 E38 BMW 740i M Sport as His First Car

Image Credit: Magnacars / YouTube.

Most teenagers shopping for their first car aren't looking for a 25-year-old German luxury sedan with a V8 and a reputation for expensive repairs. Harris Rajput, however, knew exactly what he wanted when he found a 2001 BMW 740i M Sport.

Harris bought the E38 at 18, following years of growing up around BMWs owned by his father and brothers. In an interview with the Magnacars YouTube channel, he explained why the aging flagship appealed to him more than the newer, sportier models typically favored by younger enthusiasts.

His example had covered approximately 160,000 kilometers (100,000 miles) and showed the effects of years on Canadian roads. The leather was deteriorating, the paint needed attention, and rust was a concern.

Rather than search for a cleaner car, Harris decided to improve the one he had purchased. His approach has involved months of careful cosmetic restoration, with the aim of eventually enjoying the big BMW as his regular driver.

A Family History With BMWs

Harris's father owned several E38 7 Series and E39 5 Series models over the years, eventually buying another E38 shortly before his son found this one. That family connection made the 740i a natural choice.

The car's M Sport specification adds a lower suspension and distinctive styling details, while its heated steering wheel and seats preserve the luxury-car experience. Harris particularly appreciates the E38's understated proportions and timeless interior.

Months Spent Reviving the Interior

The leather steering wheel had suffered fading, bubbling, and deterioration, while the door panels needed similar attention. Harris refinished numerous surfaces and spent approximately six months working on the cabin.

He also polished and ceramic-coated a set of BMW wheels gifted by his father, spending roughly eight hours on the job. The body received extensive polishing, although previous accident repairs, peeling clear coat, and rust still require professional attention.

A V8 With Plenty of Character

Under the hood sits BMW's 4.4-liter V8, which Harris favors for its smooth acceleration and balance compared with the heavier V12 offered in other E38 models. During his first year of ownership, Harris says nothing mechanical has broken, although the BMW has seen relatively little driving.

During his first year of ownership, Harris reports no mechanical failures, with maintenance limited largely to routine oil changes. Alberta's harsh winters and road salt still pose a threat to the bodywork.

An Old BMW With a Young Owner

Although Harris bought the 740i at 18, he still hadn't obtained his full driver's license when Magnacars interviewed him. That explains why the BMW had seen relatively little driving, although he was looking forward to taking it around Calgary once fully licensed.

His friends already love the car, frequently asking to see it or take a drive. Harris hopes his experience encourages other young enthusiasts to appreciate older BMWs, and he still has interior refinishing and rust repairs planned for his own E38.

