Image Credit: WGN News / YouTube.

Broken glass blocks have become a repeat repair for a Chicago homeowner who lives beside a tire shop. Anthony Smith told WGN News that cars coming out of the business have struck his building at least six times.

In the station’s Nov. 12 report, Smith described seven years of trouble along the alley they share. He says the shop uses it as its main way in and out.

He also wants an engineer to check the building’s structure. Until the problem is solved, he says, the engineer would just have to keep coming back out.

Smith says he has asked his local alderman and the mayor’s office for help, to no avail. He has also asked neighbors to sign an online petition about the problems.

All Day Long

“I have to watch my cameras all day long,” Smith said, “just to make sure that nobody’s hitting the house.” Over the years, his cameras have recorded the crashes he described.

Traffic is only part of his complaint. Smith says the shop changed its closing time from 8 p.m. to midnight, with loud tools and tow trucks adding to the noise beside his home. He also says the alley garage door lacks the proper permit.

Chicago’s noise code limits some outdoor noise between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Covered noise must be no louder than an average conversation at 100 feet or more. For noise on a public way, the distance runs from the source; on private open space, it runs from the property line. Staying open late alone does not prove a breach.

Another Way Out

City rules also address how cars reach repair shops. To get a license, a repair shop generally needs a driveway with a valid permit under Chicago’s repair-shop code. That driveway must give cars direct access to a public street.

Shops that held the proper license before June 1, 1997, can qualify for an exception. Whether this shop meets that rule depends in part on when it was licensed.

Near the end of the broadcast, WGN relayed a response from the shop’s owner. The owner said the shop had just received city notice to put a garage entrance off Cicero Avenue, which should ease traffic in the alley.