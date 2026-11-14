Image Credit: Bullet Motorsports.

The 1990s produced a handful of memorable American performance cars, but few combined muscle-car attitude with family-sedan practicality quite like the Chevrolet Impala SS. Its imposing proportions, understated styling, and V8 power made it an unlikely performance icon.

Built from 1994 through 1996, the Impala SS transformed Chevrolet's familiar full-size sedan into something enthusiasts could appreciate. The final model year brought a particularly desirable interior update, giving the big four-door a sportier personality.

Now, a beautifully preserved black 1996 example has surfaced with remarkably little use. Its condition suggests a car that has spent much of its life being carefully maintained rather than accumulating highway miles.

Offered through Bullet Motorsports Inc., which also showcases the car on its BulletmotorsportsInc YouTube channel, this Impala combines low mileage with several period-style performance upgrades. Its appeal becomes clearer once you look beneath the hood.

Corvette-Derived V8 Power

The Impala SS uses Chevrolet's 5.7-liter LT1 V8, producing 260 horsepower in factory specification. Derived from the engine family used in the contemporary Corvette, it sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission.

The Impala SS's high-speed reputation is illustrated by an infamous police chase involving one of these sedans, which reportedly exceeded 150 mph during a pursuit lasting over half an hour. Bullet Motorsports' video opens with footage and audio from the incident, including an officer reporting that he was traveling at 130 mph without gaining on the fleeing Impala.

This example features headers, an upgraded exhaust system, and a cold-air intake, giving the V8 a stronger soundtrack. Factory four-wheel disc brakes and a performance-oriented suspension complete the muscle-sedan package.

A Final-Year Interior Worth Preserving

For 1996, Chevrolet replaced the earlier column-mounted shifter with a floor-mounted selector and center console. The change gives this specific model year an interior layout that better matches its sporting ambitions.

Inside, the gray leather upholstery, embroidered SS headrests, analog instruments, and door panels appear exceptionally well preserved. Bullet Motorsports also demonstrates the working air conditioning, power accessories, cruise control, and optional sunroof.

Just 13,589 Miles on the Odometer

According to the Bullet Motorsports listing, the Impala has covered only 13,589 miles. Its glossy black finish, clean trim, and tidy engine compartment reinforce the impression of a carefully kept survivor.

Continental tires, tinted windows, and the aftermarket exhaust are among its visible details. The trunk retains its spare tire and service-parts identification label, while the cabin shows little of the wear commonly associated with aging 1990s plastics.

A Comfortable Cruiser With Serious Character

During the dealership's road test, the Impala accelerates effortlessly, shifts smoothly, and demonstrates functioning brakes and overdrive. Its spacious seating and relaxed highway manners remain central to the car's appeal.

Bullet Motorsports describes the Impala as a capable high-speed cruiser. With auction plans noted in the listing and no asking price published, this low-mileage SS offers collectors an appealing reminder of Chevrolet's distinctive 1990s performance era.

