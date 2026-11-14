Photo Polk County Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman accused of leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen pickup truck reportedly asked the officers who pulled her from the vehicle, “Hey, was that fun for you?” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recounted the exchange during his November 13 morning briefing, which also included some advice for anyone considering dating the 30-year-old suspect.

Kelsey Morgan Keefe, of Sebring, was arrested October 27 after deputies located a stolen Dodge Ram pickup in northern Polk County. According to a Polk County arrest affidavit obtained by Guessing Headlights, Keefe refused to stop, fled onto Interstate 4 and resisted deputies when they ordered her out of the truck. Investigators also recovered a stolen handgun inside the vehicle.

Judd explained how investigations by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office and Sebring Police Department led Polk County deputies to Keefe. After describing the pursuit and arrest, the sheriff turned his attention to her criminal history, purple hair and qualifications as a potential romantic partner.

Keefe had been released from the Polk County jail just 31 days before the pursuit, following a felony burglary conviction. Court records show that the earlier case involved a motel, a service window and a book of raffle tickets.

Sheriff Recounts Chase

During the briefing, Judd said the Highlands County Sheriff's Office and Sebring Police Department had been investigating Keefe in connection with reports of someone attempting to enter vehicles and stealing a truck. Authorities entered information into law enforcement systems, and Polk County deputies subsequently located her near the northern end of their county.

According to the October 27 arrest affidavit, Deputy Lawrence Zygmunt confirmed that the 2023 Dodge Ram 2500 flatbed Keefe was driving had been reported stolen in Georgia. When he attempted a traffic stop, Keefe allegedly refused to pull over, made evasive lane changes, and continued onto westbound Interstate 4. Judd said she also ran a red light during the pursuit and sped along U.S. 27.

The chase ended near mile marker 54 on Interstate 4, where the Dodge Ram stopped on the shoulder. Deputies surrounded the vehicle with their firearms drawn and repeatedly ordered Keefe to get out, but she refused to comply, Judd said.

“So we had to take her out of the car,” the sheriff explained.

According to Judd, Keefe responded to the encounter by asking the deputies, “Hey, was that fun for you?”

During an inventory of the truck, deputies recovered a Taurus G3C 9mm handgun from the driver's floorboard. Investigators determined that the firearm had also been reported stolen, adding to the charges Keefe would face following the pursuit.

Just 31 Days Out of Jail

Keefe's latest arrest came little more than a month after she was convicted of felony burglary of an unoccupied structure in another Polk County case. Haines City police had investigated an incident in which she reached through a motel service window and took a book of raffle tickets.

On September 25, 2026, a judge sentenced Keefe to 24 months of probation, and she was released from jail the following day. By October 27, she was back in custody following the stolen-truck pursuit, facing new felony charges and an alleged violation of that probation.

Her earlier court history also includes a 2014 Highlands County motor-vehicle theft allegation, dating back to when she was 18. Prosecutors declined to pursue that case, filing a formal no-bill notice on June 27, 2014.

During his November 13 briefing, Judd discussed Keefe's criminal history and also referred to an incident involving a minor's access to a firearm.

Sheriff's Dating Advice

Keefe was booked on seven counts, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a firearm, fleeing or attempting to elude deputies with disregard for public safety, use or display of a firearm during a felony offense, and two counts of resisting officers without violence.

Court records show bonds totaling $43,000 on the new charges, along with a no-bond probation violation stemming from her September burglary conviction. Her next court appearance was scheduled for December 1.

Judd's account of the arrest also included some commentary about Keefe's appearance and dating prospects. Showing her photograph during the briefing, the sheriff described her as “not a bad-looking lady” if she removed the purple from her hair, but quickly added that she was a “red hot mess.”

He warned that anyone considering dating Keefe should understand that she's “full speed all the time” and that the rules and laws don't make much difference to her.

The sheriff finished with one last observation about her availability.

“Oh, she didn't tell me she's looking to date anybody anyway because she's kind of tied up in the jail right now.”

All parties are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.