Photo Credit: DashCamManic / Reddit

This dashcam video from Georgia shows just how badly things can go wrong when a driver hits the gas instead of the brake. Several cars are stopped at a red light when a Ford Explorer barrels toward them. Within seconds, the intersection is filled with wrecked vehicles and flying debris.

The crash happened January 14, 2026, in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. According to an earlier Reddit post citing the Georgia State Patrol, the woman driving the Explorer was 83 years old and may have mistaken the accelerator for the brake.

Her SUV was reportedly traveling 95 mph in a 35 mph zone. Seven vehicles were involved, and four drivers ended up in the hospital. That everyone survived is remarkable given the damage shown in the footage.

The video has since resurfaced on r/dashcamgifs, where the conversation has taken an interesting turn. While plenty of viewers are shocked by the crash, others are sharing stories about elderly relatives who kept driving long after their families became concerned.

A Costly Mistake



A white GMC Sierra, a Kia Forte, and a Honda CR-V were stopped at the intersection of Battlefield Parkway and Dietz Road when the Explorer struck them.

The impact pushed the Sierra into two more cars, including a pink Lexus IS300. Meanwhile, the Explorer flipped and struck the roof of the Lexus before landing in the roadway. A passing Kia Sorento was also hit by debris.

From the dashcam's viewpoint, it's an awful lot of destruction in a very short time. The driver recording the scene was fortunate to be positioned away from the worst of it.

The January Reddit account also listed four charges against the Explorer's driver: serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, speeding, and following too closely. It said two of the four hospitalized drivers had been released. Those details were attributed to Georgia State Patrol, though the original police records have not been independently obtained.

When Is Enough Enough?

For many people watching the footage, the hardest part to understand isn't the driver's age. It's the reported speed.

A momentary pedal mistake is one thing. Reaching 95 mph before a collision raises a much bigger question about how long the driver may have been accelerating.

That caught the attention of Reddit users, but the comments soon moved to something closer to home. One person described a grandfather who stopped driving at 89 after crashing into a ditch and having no memory of how it happened.

Another shared how an elderly relative voluntarily handed over his car keys one day, without explaining what prompted the decision. Several others described family members who continued driving despite accidents or trouble finding their way around familiar roads.

It's easy to say someone should give up their license. Having that conversation with a parent or grandparent who has driven for most of their life is another matter entirely, and often quite heartbreaking.

The Testing Question

Georgia does have extra requirements for older drivers, although they don't require an automatic road test at a certain age.

Under the Georgia Department of Driver Services' rules, drivers 64 and older must pass a vision screening when renewing their licenses. They can complete the process in person or submit an approved vision report for remote renewal.

The minimum vision requirement is 20/60 in at least one eye, with or without corrective lenses, along with a field of vision of at least 140 degrees.

Those requirements address eyesight, but they don't amount to a regular check of someone's ability to react quickly or handle an emergency behind the wheel.

Some Reddit users favored more frequent driving tests for seniors. Others pointed out that driving ability varies from person to person, and age alone doesn't tell the whole story. However, age does have some significant factors.

In one January discussion of the crash, a 73-year-old commenter defended his own driving record while supporting regular skills and knowledge testing after age 70. He also acknowledged that such a program would cost money and could worry older drivers who fear losing their licenses.

For families already concerned about an aging relative, the Georgia crash has brought an uncomfortable conversation back into view. The question isn't simply how old someone is, but whether they can still handle a car safely when something goes wrong.