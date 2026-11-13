Source: r/Whatcouldgowrong - u/danielminds

An older video of a runaway Ford Super Duty is getting fresh attention after resurfacing on Reddit in November 2026. The driver is trying to load a tractor onto a trailer when his truck starts rolling away. His attempt to save it only makes the scene harder to watch.

The pickup begins moving while the tractor is still climbing onto the trailer. With nobody behind the wheel, the truck slowly picks up speed and heads downhill. The driver has only seconds to decide what to do.

Instead of staying on the tractor, he jumps off and runs after his truck. Unfortunately, his plan to catch the moving pickup comes with a painful surprise that has viewers talking.

The video was shared on Facebook in December 2024 and later covered by Ford Authority. Now, thousands of Reddit users are debating what went wrong and whether the driver could have stopped the truck before it got away.

A Bad Escape Plan

Embedded media follows; please allow a moment to load.

As the tractor moves up the loading ramps, the truck starts creeping forward. The driver stays seated for a few moments, even as the Ford and its trailer begin rolling faster.

Eventually, he jumps from the tractor and lands hard on the ground. After rolling over, he gets back up and takes off after the truck.

But another obstacle is waiting for him. While running after the pickup, he strikes a low-hanging tree branch and falls again. The truck keeps going without him.

The Ford and trailer eventually stop near a wooded area. By then, the driver is well behind them, with his tractor still sitting on the trailer.

The footage was posted on Facebook by No turbo No story on December 23, 2024. Ford Authority covered the mishap on January 5, 2025.

Back It Up?

When Reddit user danielminds shared the clip in the Whatcouldgowrong community on November 5, 2026, viewers had plenty to say about the driver's choices.

"Decided not to reverse then," wrote one commenter. The remark received more than 1,500 upvotes.

Many agreed that backing the tractor down the ramps might have been a better option than jumping off. Others believed the driver could have kept moving forward or lowered the tractor's front bucket to help slow the trailer.

Not everyone thought those ideas would work, especially once the truck started picking up speed. Some commenters focused less on the driver's reaction and more on what caused the trouble.

Too Much Weight

Several viewers suggested that the tractor's weight may have lifted the rear of the pickup as it climbed onto the trailer. That would leave the truck's back tires with less grip on the ground.

On a rear-wheel-drive truck, losing that grip could allow the vehicle to roll even if its transmission was in Park. However, the video does not establish the truck's drive setup or whether the parking brake was engaged.

Wheel chocks also came up in the discussion. One commenter mentioned that their brother uses them every time he loads a trailer, even on flat ground.

Others pointed to trailer supports as another way to prevent a trailer's rear from dropping under a heavy load.

The debate drew hundreds of comments, but the video's most memorable moment had little to do with towing equipment. One viewer summed up the driver's failed chase with a simple observation: "Decided not to reverse then."