Photo Lathrop Police Department

You might have enough horsepower to outrun a police car, but outrunning the radio, a warrant, and a tow truck is another matter entirely.

A Chevrolet Corvette Z06 driver in California recently learned that lesson after failing to pull over for the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

According to the Lathrop Police Department, CHP subsequently obtained a seizure warrant for the Corvette. Lathrop officers later spotted the car entering their city and moved in to execute the warrant.

The Corvette was loaded onto a flatbed tow truck and impounded for 30 days. So much for the getaway.

Police Track Down the Corvette

Photographs shared by Lathrop Police show the silver Corvette surrounded by patrol vehicles before being loaded onto a tow truck.

The department did not disclose when or where the original failure to yield occurred, how fast the Corvette was traveling, or why CHP initially attempted to stop the driver. Police also did not say whether the driver was arrested or cited.

The photographs show the aftermath of the seizure rather than the original encounter with CHP.

In its Facebook post, the department reminded motorists that fleeing law enforcement can have consequences long after the initial encounter.

"Running from law enforcement comes with consequences," police wrote.

For this Corvette, those consequences include a month in an impound lot.

The Z06 is one of Chevrolet's most capable performance cars, powered by a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 producing 670 horsepower. But all that engineering is considerably less impressive when the car is sitting on the back of a tow truck.

You can outrun a patrol car. Outrunning the paperwork is a different story.