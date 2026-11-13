Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Have you ever wanted to own a real-life supercar from the Grand Theft Auto series? That might seem like a dream, but Rockstar Games, ahead of the launch of GTA VI later this month, is doing just that. Because you might be able to own your own GTA VI supercar.

As if the hype for the new game couldn't be any bigger, Rockstar Games has teamed up with West Coast Customs to bring the iconic Grotti Cheetah to life and offer it for sale. The British gaming company will be selling the car through the department store chain Selfridges.

From the exterior, it is clear to see that the car is based on the Ferrari Testarossa, one of the Italian manufacturer's most iconic supercars. As you'd expect from West Coast Customs, the car now sports a wild paint scheme, firmly in keeping with the Vice City vibes.

This once-in-a-lifetime chance further adds to the hype that is surrounding the game. GTA VI is scheduled to release on consoles on November 19th, with it highly likely that a PC version will follow a few months down the line. There are very few people in the world who are not excited by the game's release.

How Rockstar Created the GTA VI Supercar

The car was created via a collaboration between West Coast Customs and Rockstar Games. It is currently available at the Selfridges London store, and it is based on the Ferrari Testarossa. Rockstar also had the car driven around Miami recently, as part of a promotional event with other GTA VI-inspired vehicles.

“Few cars epitomize GTA quite like the Grotti Cheetah. For the launch of GTA VI, Rockstar Games collaborated with West Coast Customs to bring an icon to The Corner Shop,” Selfridges said. “Painted in Vice City’s signature pink and blue hues, this customized retro sports car is available to purchase for £1 million [$1.3 million] via Selfridges Personal Shopping," added the department store. So, you will need very deep pockets to even think about owning this unique supercar.

And if you do want it, you have to purchase it through Selfridges. If you do happen to have a spare $1.3 million lying around, then you can get in touch with Selfridges via their website in order to get your hands on this unique supercar. It adds to the overall hype around the game, which has been building steadily ever since the first trailer was released. This is likely to be the most anticipated game release of the decade.

Plenty of Other GTA VI Goodies Are Available

If you do miss out on the car, or simply can't afford it, then there are other goodies for the game available. One that will no doubt be popular is the Grand Theft Auto VI album, featuring songs that will be heard on the radio in the game. This release will be at the same time as the game and will contain at least 34 tracks from various artists that you will hear in the GTA VI world.

There is, of course, the game itself, with an Ultimate Edition available for pre-order, offering plenty of extra items and features for players to sink their teeth into. It has been 13 years since GTA V was released to the world. Now, at last, fans will get their chance to enjoy the sequel they've waited so patiently for.