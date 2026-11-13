From left: Naylani Marie Hopkins, Samantha Marie Cacciola, and David John Pinela II, all arrested November 12, 2026, in Orlando. Photos: Orange County Corrections; Hopkins image from Orlando Police Department court records.

A Florida woman who told police she was trying to get away from the driver of a stolen Toyota Highlander ended up facing a burglary charge of her own after entering a building under construction. By the time officers arrested Samantha Marie Cacciola, 34, they were investigating two burglarized hotel rooms, two missing rental cars, thousands of dollars in stolen property, and a police pursuit involving a sheriff's helicopter.

The November 12, 2026, incident unfolded near Universal Orlando, where one hotel guest awoke to find his room door propped open with a toaster and his rental SUV missing. Another discovered that his rental car keys had disappeared, along with the vehicle. Police eventually tracked the Highlander to an Extended Stay America, where the driver reportedly backed into bushes and fled when an officer attempted to stop him.

Cacciola was riding in the front passenger seat, with David John Pinela II, 21, behind the wheel and Naylani Marie Hopkins, 20, in the back. A sheriff's helicopter followed the Highlander to Consulate Drive, where all three hurried out and headed away from the vehicle. Cacciola later told officers she entered a nearby unfinished building to escape Pinela and did not know where else to go.

Her explanation became central to her arrest, but the other occupants brought histories of their own. Pinela had previously been arrested in investigations involving an auto repair shop, an apartment burglary and Walmart shoplifting, while Hopkins was already wanted on a felony warrant involving another rental Toyota that had reportedly crashed on Interstate 4.

Hotel Room Door

According to Orlando police arrest affidavits, a hotel employee on Universal Boulevard learned around 6:30 a.m. that two seventh-floor rooms had been burglarized. While checking the property with security, she encountered a man wearing a green Michael Kors jacket and pulling green luggage. He claimed he was checking out, then reportedly ran toward the pool and jumped over a fence.

One guest told investigators he awoke around 8 a.m. to find his door propped open with a toaster. Missing were keys to his rented 2026 Toyota Highlander, a wallet containing $8,000 in cash, watches, jewelry, a microphone, and a backpack. The Highlander was also gone, bringing the reported value of the missing belongings to approximately $12,660, excluding the vehicle.

Another guest reported that keys to his rented 2026 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross had disappeared from his room. Police later found the SUV elsewhere on the property with fresh rear-end damage and a disturbed interior.

Backs to Bushes

Investigators tracked the Highlander through the rental company to an Extended Stay America on Commodity Circle, where an officer activated his emergency lights and siren and pulled in front of the parked SUV. The driver reportedly reversed into bushes and fled at high speed, prompting an Orange County Sheriff's Office helicopter to follow the vehicle to 2505 Consulate Drive.

The three occupants hurried away after the SUV stopped, reportedly removing belongings as they left. Pinela climbed into a building through an area near the loading docks and was caught following a brief foot pursuit, while Cacciola and Hopkins were detained nearby without incident.

Officers say Pinela was carrying a red Tommy Hilfiger bag containing the hotel guests' wallets, payment cards, car keys, and a gold ring. Investigators also reported finding one victim's Citizen watch on his wrist and a crack pipe in his pants pocket.

Competing Narratives

Pinela acknowledged appearing in a hotel surveillance image but denied involvement in the burglaries. He told investigators Cacciola had approached him at the hotel, asked whether he had a valid driver's license so he could drive her around, and provided the Highlander's keys.

Cacciola gave police the opposite account, saying Pinela already had the vehicle when he approached her and she asked him for a ride. She said she realized law enforcement was pursuing them after another vehicle pulled in front of the Highlander and Pinela drove away.

When the SUV finally stopped, Cacciola said she attempted to get away from Pinela by entering a nearby building because she did not know where else to go. The structure, however, was still under construction and closed to the public, with a property representative telling officers that only construction workers were authorized to enter.

Police charged Cacciola with burglary of a structure and resisting an officer without violence. Her burglary charge concerns the unfinished building, rather than either hotel room, and investigators did not charge her with stealing the rental vehicles.

Auto Repair Shop

Pinela's earlier encounters with law enforcement included a March 2025 investigation at Kar Kare Auto Repair on South Orange Blossom Trail, where deputies discovered forced-open doors, broken windows, and signs that people were occupying the building without permission.

Officers reported smelling marijuana and hearing music inside before encountering occupants who attempted to escape through different entrances. Deputies eventually located 17 people, including Pinela, while a property representative estimated approximately $5,000 in damage.

Investigators recovered suspected drug paraphernalia and reported finding a glass pipe in Pinela's jacket pocket that field-tested presumptively positive for cocaine residue.

Pinela initially faced four charges, but prosecutors took no action on three. The burglary charge was transferred to county court in April 2025, and its final disposition has not been established from the records reviewed.

A Missing Bicycle, Distinctive Slippers and a GameStop Visit

Another burglary investigation followed in August 2026, after someone cut through the screened porch of an Orlando apartment while a family slept inside and took a bicycle valued at approximately $100. The bicycle was returned near the apartment's front door roughly half an hour later, but detectives continued investigating.

Ring footage showed a man moving through the apartment corridor and later returning the bicycle. Investigators noticed his distinctive black Tipsy Garden shorts and Bravest Studios Bear Claw Mule slippers, then located a GameStop transaction involving Pinela. Store surveillance reportedly showed him wearing the same clothing and footwear.

Detectives also compared earlier traffic-stop footage and interviewed Pinela's father, who identified his son in surveillance images. Police obtained a warrant alleging occupied-dwelling burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief.

On September 29, deputies encountered Pinela during an unrelated Walmart shoplifting investigation involving four people and $237.67 in merchandise. A records check revealed the outstanding burglary warrant, and a subsequent search reportedly uncovered suspected drug paraphernalia concealed in his underwear.

The Walmart investigation produced additional misdemeanor charges. Those cases and the August burglary prosecution were still listed as open in court records reviewed November 13.

Less than two months later, Pinela was behind the wheel of the reportedly stolen Highlander.

The Back-Seat Passenger Backstory

Hopkins, meanwhile, told investigators she initially thought the vehicle approaching the Highlander belonged to someone intending to hurt them, before realizing it was law enforcement. After the SUV stopped, she walked around the building, explaining that she did not believe police were looking for her.

She was, however, already wanted in connection with another rental vehicle.

According to an October warrant affidavit, Hopkins rented a white 2020 Toyota Camry through Orlando Fleet Services on September 10, with a scheduled return date of September 17. When she requested an extension, the owner asked to inspect the vehicle first. Investigators say Hopkins subsequently stopped responding to calls and messages, and the Camry was never returned.

On September 20, police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving that Camry on westbound Interstate 4 near Kirkman Road. Witnesses reported seeing a woman leave the vehicle and walk the wrong way along the express lanes, while traffic-camera footage reportedly showed a woman removing belongings from the crashed car before walking against traffic.

The affidavit does not conclusively identify Hopkins as the woman in the video. Detectives did, however, obtain rental documents and a photograph submitted during the application process, which an investigator said appeared to match her driver's license.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued charging Hopkins with felony failure to redeliver a hired vehicle. Officers discovered that warrant after the Highlander pursuit and also charged her with resisting without violence. She was admitted to Winter Park Hospital following what police described as a medical emergency, where correctional officers subsequently took custody of her.

Morning of Missing Cars

Pinela faces nine charges from the November 12 investigation, including two counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of property, possession of stolen payment cards, and attempting to flee or elude law enforcement. Cacciola faces burglary of a structure and resisting without violence, while Hopkins faces resisting in the Highlander investigation and a separate felony charge involving the unreturned Camry.

The investigation required officers to examine two hotel burglaries, track missing rental vehicles, conduct a pursuit involving a sheriff's helicopter, and recover property belonging to the hotel guests. Earlier incidents involving the defendants had already generated additional police responses, surveillance reviews, arrest warrants and court proceedings.

Cacciola maintains that she was trying to get away from Pinela when she entered the unfinished building. Pinela, meanwhile, told investigators that she was the person who provided him with the Highlander's keys.

How Cacciola first came to be riding in the stolen SUV remains disputed between their accounts.

All parties are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.