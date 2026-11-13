Image Credit: u/DevidovskiTheThird / Reddit.

After years of close calls at the same roundabout, one driver finally had a crash to share. Posting it on Reddit brought a second problem: readers had plenty to say about their driving, too.

The r/IdiotsInCars post came from u/DevidovskiTheThird, who shared a short nighttime dashcam clip. Its title read, “[OC] After years of nearly avoiding idiots on this very roundabout, one finally got me 🙃.”

That set up a debate over what happened near an exit. Some readers focused on the marked lanes, while others questioned why the poster kept going with another car alongside.

Support for the poster was far from scarce. One reply defending them drew thousands of upvotes, even as critics argued that following the rules and avoiding a crash were separate matters.

A Tight Exit

The collision unfolds as the dashcam driver tries to leave the roundabout from the left lane. A second car is alongside in the right lane and continues around, putting the two cars on crossing paths.

They collide, and the dashcam driver pulls over. In the supplied still from the collision, the second car is close to the dashcam vehicle’s right front corner, beside the exit.

Whether that move out of the left lane was allowed became a key point in the replies. Several readers pointed to arrows on the approach to explain their positions.

Read the Arrows

One of the strongest defenses came from commenter Zainthepally. Pointing to the approach markings, they argued that the other car’s lane required it to go right or straight.

“Amazing to see how many comments blamed OP immediately,” another reader, Sobek5150, wrote. That reply still suggested the poster could have hung back, given their own account of past trouble at this roundabout.

Other readers gave that last point much more weight. “Dude still chose to accelerate into that car instead of just noticing it wasn't going to turn,” commenter InevitableAvalanche wrote.

Road design also drew criticism. GeronimousNL defended the poster’s lane choice but argued that a layout with raised lane dividers would make the intended paths easier to follow.