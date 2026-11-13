Image Credit: EM Driven on Youtube / AaronReview on Reddit

An owner of a 2021 BMW X7 says their vehicle suffered a catastrophic engine failure at just 30,000 miles. They contacted BMW to see if they would help cover the cost of replacing it and received an unexpected response.

They shared the details on the r/BMW subreddit and posted that the vehicle’s B58 engine failed after its oil pump broke. The post also says the failure apparently caused a connecting rod to punch through the engine block.

When they contacted BMW about repairs, they received an estimate of roughly $25,000, and the dealership offered only $1,000. So the owner instead took the vehicle to an independent shop to look for an alternate solution.

However, the owner said BMW announced an extended warranty covering the B58 engine’s oil pump assembly. The owner submitted a reimbursement claim through BMW’s official portal but was told the company would not cover the repair since it was performed at an independent shop using an engine supplied by the customer.

A Catastrophic Failure



In the original post, the owner said their 2021 BMW X7 xDrive40i suffered an engine failure back in January 2026 after its oil pump failed. They contacted BMW North America and hoped it would cover a replacement since the vehicle had only 30,000 miles.

But BMW only offered them $1,000 in goodwill assistance, provided the repair was done through an authorized BMW dealership. Since the repair estimate was roughly $25,000, the owner was not happy with what BMW was offering.

The owner also said they contacted the New York State Attorney General but were told they couldn't get anywhere because the vehicle's factory warranty had expired. So, the owner decided to find a replacement engine for around $6,000-$7,000 and pay an independent shop another $3,000 for labor.

An Unexpected Development

Everything changed when BMW announced a 10-year/120,000-mile extended limited warranty covering the B58 engine oil pump on eligible vehicles. The owner believed this warranty could help them recover some of what they spent replacing the engine, so they submitted a claim.

They provided BMW with the shop’s invoice, the replacement engine receipt, and diagnostic codes recorded when the engine originally failed. But a senior executive eventually called the owner and verbally denied their request.

The owner was reportedly told their claim was denied because an independent shop performed the repair and the customer supplied the engine. Now they are asking for advice on their next steps.

One commenter suggested the owner hire an attorney and sue BMW. They also suggested reaching out to other affected owners through social media and potentially building support for a class action lawsuit, arguing that BMW should be held accountable for how it handled the warranty claims.

Another commenter heavily criticized BMW for replacing the oil pump part with plastic and argued that the design contributed to the catastrophic engine failure the owner experienced. They then claimed that BMW quietly switched back to metal parts for the pump after years of problems.

There have been no further updates about the situation, so it's unclear whether the owner will actually pursue legal action against BMW.