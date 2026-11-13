Image Credit: EVTUNERS / YouTube.

A 1977 Ford F-150 might seem like an unlikely candidate for an electric conversion, especially when preserving its original character is a priority. Yet one man has managed to replace its gasoline V8 with Tesla hardware while keeping the qualities that made the old pickup so appealing in the first place.

Scott, the man behind Scotten Motors, wanted an electric truck he could drive every day without compromising its utility. In two videos published by the EVTUNERS YouTube channel, he explains how his unusual F-150 combines modern electric propulsion with classic Ford engineering.

The truck now uses a 100-kWh battery pack and a Tesla Model S drive unit, delivering much stronger acceleration than its original engine. What makes the conversion so interesting, however, is how carefully Scott managed the additional hardware.

Instead of transforming the pickup into an entirely different vehicle, he stayed with its familiar suspension, driving position, and much of its original appearance. The result is a nearly 50-year-old Ford that behaves very much like its gasoline-powered predecessor, minus the engine noise and vibrations.

Tesla Power Without the Weight Penalty

Scott installed a Tesla Model S small drive unit producing approximately 300 horsepower, replacing the original V8's claimed 170 horsepower. The electric motor sits between the rear wheels, driving them through custom chromoly half-shafts.

A specially fabricated De Dion axle allows the rear suspension to stick with its leaf springs while accommodating the centrally mounted drive unit. This arrangement also eliminates the conventional driveshaft.

The 100-kWh battery pack contains 16 Tesla modules distributed across the truck, including the former transmission-tunnel area. Careful placement means the completed conversion weighs approximately 40 pounds more than before, according to Scott, while maintaining nearly identical weight distribution.

A Classic Pickup With Modern Comforts

Scott kept the original column shifter, bench seat, and dashboard aesthetic, adding a discreet Apple CarPlay display and electric power steering. The cabin also features heating and air conditioning, including a coolant-based heating system controlled through a Classic Auto Air unit.

During a test drive, the pickup delivered quiet operation and a smooth ride over speed bumps. With the V8's vibrations gone, the old Ford feels surprisingly refined without losing its familiar driving character.

Around 230 Miles of Electric Range

Scott says he gets roughly 230 miles of range during mixed-driving testing. Charging is handled by a roughly 7-kW Level 2 system, although the truck lacks DC fast-charging capability.

A 2,000-watt inverter provides power for tools and other equipment, adding practical versatility. Scott also says the truck still has its original payload characteristics, thanks largely to the carefully balanced conversion.

Built to Be Driven

Scott's affection for sixth-generation Ford pickups dates back to his childhood around Maryland's Eastern Shore region. He now regularly drives the converted F-150 around Philadelphia, where its silent operation frequently surprises onlookers.

This project demonstrates that electrification doesn't have to erase a classic truck's personality. His Ford still looks, rides, and works like an old pickup, only with Tesla acceleration and much less mechanical fuss.

