Image Credit: Ram's Garage / YouTube.

The Pontiac Fiero was always rather underpowered and anemic, so dropping a Chevrolet 350 small-block V8 behind the driver should wake it up and transform it into a serious performance machine. Someone did exactly that to this particular car, only for it to spend the next 15 years abandoned in a field with its engine seized and full of water.

It was at that point that the Ram's Garage YouTube channel took it home for $1,000. Their latest project, nicknamed Spitfire, is a 1987 Fiero GT with a 350-cubic-inch V8 conversion performed roughly two decades ago.

The engine was supposedly running when the car was parked, although its current condition suggested otherwise. The dipstick showed a milky mixture, and the crankshaft initially refused to turn.

Still, the Fiero's surprisingly solid underside offered some encouragement. If the cylinders had survived, this forgotten V8-powered Pontiac might have another chance.

Eight Cylinders and One Very Bad Oil Change

The first inspection brought encouraging news: all eight spark plugs looked good, and a borescope revealed little cylinder rust. After soaking the cylinders with Marvel Mystery Oil, the crew rocked the car in gear until the engine finally moved.

Draining the crankcase was another story, with water pouring out before thick, contaminated sludge followed. They flushed the engine, primed its oil pump, and replaced a failed starter before attempting ignition.

Getting the Small-Block Running Again

The first attempts produced backfires, stubborn cranking and brief bursts of combustion. Distributor timing, corroded battery cables, and an unreliable ignition-power connection all needed attention.

Fuel delivery proved equally troublesome, with a dirty carburetor and dead in-tank pump complicating things. They cleaned the carburetor, installed an auxiliary electric fuel pump, and cleared blocked oil passages in several pushrods to restore lubrication to the rocker arms.

Eventually, the 350 fired, idled, and revved with the unmistakable sound of a small-block Chevrolet. Its original Isuzu five-speed manual transmission, an unlikely survivor, was still waiting for a proper test.

The First Drive Wasn't Trouble-Free

Cleaning the clutch master cylinder restored enough hydraulic operation to get Spitfire moving under its own power. The Fiero delivered the acceleration and noise its unusual drivetrain promised, although flat-spotted tires and questionable brakes made the outing far from reassuring.

Then the engine began starving for fuel, forcing another investigation. Removing the tank revealed extensive internal rust and deteriorated fuel-system components, leaving them considering a replacement.

The revival succeeded in getting the Fiero running and driving, not making it roadworthy. For $1,000, however, Ram's Garage has brought an unusual piece of backyard engineering back to life, even if Spitfire still needs plenty of attention before it can be put into regular duty.

