Image Credit: Cars & Bids / YouTube.

Grand Theft Auto VI promises to bring players back to Vice City, Rockstar Games' fictional interpretation of Miami. Yet the real city's automotive scene already features enough unusual machinery and colorful personalities to rival a video game.

From million-dollar supercars to Chevrolet donks with four-figure horsepower, Miami has developed a car culture unlike anywhere else. Some of its most fascinating vehicles are found far from the glamorous streets usually associated with the city.

The latest episode of Arrive & Drive, published on the Cars & Bids YouTube channel, takes viewers to Miami to explore its automotive community ahead of GTA VI's release, spending 72 hours discovering a side of the city that tourists rarely experience.

Rather than concentrating exclusively on exotic machinery, the journey follows the people building, driving, and enjoying their cars. Along the way, several unexpected creations challenge familiar assumptions about performance and automotive enthusiasm.

Miami's Donks Pack Serious Power

The adventure begins with a visit to Curated, where rare Lamborghinis, a Bugatti Veyron, and a Porsche 918 Spyder represent Miami's expensive automotive tastes. However, the team soon heads toward a different side of the scene.

At Blue Magic, a South Florida workshop specializing in donks, the visitors encounter a 1971 Chevrolet Impala with a supercharged 427-cubic-inch V8 reportedly producing around 1,400 horsepower. Traditionally associated with early-1970s Chevrolet Impalas and Caprices, donks can also deliver serious drag-strip performance, with the shop describing builds capable of eight-second quarter-mile passes.

Car Culture Beyond the Showrooms

Local photographer Alex introduces the visitors to enthusiasts driving customized Camaros and other American classics on oversized rims. These builds require careful suspension work and wheel fitment, with owners investing substantial time and money into their individual designs.

Gas stations also play an important role in the community, providing informal gathering spots where friends meet to admire cars and exchange ideas. Sunday gatherings can attract particularly large crowds.

Exploring Miami After Dark

Later, Gabriel from the GVaspirated YouTube channel and fellow enthusiast Ricky introduce the crew to Miami's nighttime automotive activities. Among the cars they encounter are a Porsche 993 and Ricky's unusual Ford Model A, which combines vintage American hot-rod styling with a Honda S2000 powertrain.

The group also discusses street racing, illegal takeovers, and Miami's growing crackdown on noisy or reckless driving. These activities create tensions between enthusiasts and authorities, particularly when reckless behavior affects the reputation of the wider community.

The Real Vice City Has Its Own Identity

At a nighttime car meet, the visitors encounter an eclectic mixture of modified imports, American muscle cars, and unconventional custom builds. The gathering demonstrates how Miami brings together enthusiasts with very different ideas about what makes a car special.

From high-horsepower donks to a Honda-powered hot rod, Miami's car culture reflects the personalities and ambitions of the people behind the wheel. GTA VI may introduce millions of players to a fictional Vice City, but the real Miami already has automotive stories worth discovering.

