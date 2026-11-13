Image Credit: VICtorious / YouTube.

The Chevrolet S10 has long been a favorite among hot rodders looking for big performance from a small pickup. Its compact dimensions and straightforward construction make it an appealing platform for engine swaps, although some combinations demand far more work than others.

Dropping a supercharged Dodge Hellcat V8 into one of these trucks sounds like a recipe for chaos. With over 700 horsepower available in factory specification, the engine promises an entirely different driving experience from anything Chevrolet originally offered.

That's exactly what the man behind the VICtorious YouTube channel wanted when he started the project in 2024. Rather than following the familiar LS-swap route, he set out to combine Mopar muscle with a compact Chevy pickup.

The resulting truck, nicknamed Sleepy Joe, became a demanding fabrication project involving engine clearance, steering, cooling, and electronics. Getting it running would prove even harder than fitting the massive V8 beneath the hood.

A Hellcat HEMI in a Chevy S10

The centerpiece is a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat HEMI, factory-rated at over 700 horsepower. Explaining his unconventional choice, the YouTuber asks, "Why not? Everything out in the world is LS right now, man."

Installing it required a rear-sump oil pan, custom engine mounts, and extensive firewall modifications. Compact aftermarket headers helped address the tight clearance around the steering system.

Making the Drivetrain Fit

The installation called for removable engine mounts and a modified transmission crossmember. The mounting arrangement allows the engine to slide forward during removal without first being lifted several inches.

Other changes included a revised steering shaft, compact starter, upgraded radiator, and custom cooling equipment. The truck also received aftermarket engine management, electronic throttle control, and PTFE fuel lines chosen for a possible future switch to E85.

The First Startup Revealed a Major Problem

After extensive preparation, the engine finally fired, but the excitement was short-lived when the owner discovered a lack of oil pressure. Further inspection uncovered internal damage, including a damaged crankshaft and problems with the oil pump.

Rather than abandoning the project, he sourced a refreshed Hellcat engine to replace the damaged unit. The unexpected failure added another costly obstacle to an already complicated conversion.

From Workshop Project to Drag Strip

With the replacement engine installed, Sleepy Joe eventually reached a no-prep racing event. The owner approached its first outing cautiously, admitting, "It's a trial and error at this point."

The footage captures the truck launching hard and lifting its front wheels, putting its supercharged power on full display. After the clearance problems, custom fabrication, and failed first engine, seeing the little Chevy attack the drag strip gives the project a fitting payoff.

