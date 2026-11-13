Image Credit: The Story Behind The Car / YouTube.

A 1961 International Harvester Metro van is hardly the first vehicle most enthusiasts would choose for a cross-country hot rod adventure. Built for deliveries rather than performance, these distinctive step vans spent their working lives hauling everything from groceries to laundry.

Yet one very unusual Metro has traded its commercial duties for a very different existence. Its weathered bodywork and vintage proportions conceal extensive modifications that would surprise anyone expecting an ordinary old delivery truck.

The van belongs to Chip, a painter, pinstriper, and hot rod builder who prefers unusual machinery to familiar classics. He and his wife have turned their custom International into a genuine long-distance cruiser, rather than a vehicle reserved for occasional shows.

Featured on The Story Behind The Car YouTube channel, the 1961 AM-120 reveals how much engineering goes into making an unconventional hot rod genuinely usable. Its biggest secret comes from a modern Chevrolet Camaro.

Camaro V8 Power Inside a Vintage Delivery Van

The Metro runs a 6.2-liter aluminum-block LS3 V8 sourced from a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. A heavy-duty 4L80 automatic transmission sends power to a 1998 Chevrolet Impala SS rear axle.

That combination replaced an earlier 4.8-liter LS V8 and three-speed Turbo 400 transmission. According to Chip, the swap transformed the van's performance: "We doubled the horsepower without doing any modification." He also reports better fuel economy with the newer drivetrain.

The difference is noticeable on the highway, where the Metro cruises at 75–80 mph with the engine turning approximately 2,600 rpm, compared with 3,000 rpm previously. Chip reports an average of around 13 mpg, with up to 15–16 mpg under favorable conditions, which isn't great, but very understandable considering its weight and brick-like aerodynamics.

Serious Fabrication Beneath the Weathered Body

Fitting modern running gear required significant changes to the International's original structure. Chip grafted on a 1985 Chevrolet C10 front suspension assembly and widened the front fenders by 2.5 inches to accommodate it.

The rear uses a four-link arrangement, while the body sits 10 inches lower over the frame. A manually controlled air suspension allows the van to settle dramatically when parked without sacrificing its road-going usefulness.

Clever Details From Other Chevrolet Classics

Chip incorporated a 1953 Chevrolet Bel Air front bumper and repositioned matching taillights horizontally. A custom third brake light combines a vintage Chevrolet lamp housing with a fire-truck lens, improving visibility behind the low-slung van.

Inside are Ford Econoline seats, red oak flooring, a digital dashboard housed in the original instrument surround, and air conditioning. His hand-built visor and carefully aged pinstriping reinforce the vintage delivery-truck appearance.

A Hot Rod That Actually Crosses America

Chip and his wife set out from Maine to join the Hot Rod 100 and travel Route 66 toward Santa Monica. From California, their planned journey takes them across the southern United States to Naples, Florida.

For Chip, the adventure reflects a simple philosophy of "Drive them, don't hide them." Having built the Metro himself, he enjoys putting it to use rather than treating it as a showpiece, and its unusual appearance has helped him connect with fellow enthusiasts along the way.

