Mary Ellen “Mollie” McCullough Photo courtesy of the McCullough family via Washington State Patrol.

Mary Ellen “Mollie” McCullough was born on March 26, 1957. Mollie’s father had been a truck driver, and she loved to ride in the big rigs. She was the oldest daughter in a large and loving family, a free spirit who loved horses, her nieces and nephews, and travel. In 1991, she left home to catch a ride, and her family never heard from her again.

At 34, she was a very capable young woman living her own life. Though troubled by her disappearance, her family was unable to get her name added to missing persons lists. When she did not show up for her grandmother’s or mother’s funerals in 1993 and 1994, family members had the strong suspicion that Mollie was gone forever.

That suspicion was sadly accurate. On May 14, 1991, a collision involving two semi-trucks occurred on southbound Interstate 5 in Kalama, Washington. The collision resulted in a severe fire and the death of one of the drivers, Lester Harvel from Missouri, and a female passenger in one of the big rigs. Investigators were unable to identify the passenger. As Mount St. Helens was visible from the crash site, collision investigators chose “Helen Doe” as the name of the unidentified victim, and Helen was buried in tragic anonymity in an unmarked grave in Longview.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) investigated the fatal crash. Though there were few leads to Helen’s true identity in 1991, DNA forensics had vastly improved 23 years later. In 2014, two WSP detectives, Greg Wilcoxson (now retired) and Detective Sergeant Stacy Moate, reopened the case. Wanting her story and her name to be known, they began a process that led to a positive identification of the deceased passenger in 2026. Helen Doe was Mollie McCullough.

Mystery Reopened

Working with the Cowlitz County Coroner, the King County Medical Examiner’s forensic anthropologist Kathy Taylor (now deceased), David Rose at FOX 13, Crime Stoppers, and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, the two detectives had Helen’s remains exhumed.

Based on witness statements and later information from the forensic anthropologist, Helen Doe had originally been thought to be Native American, and the Tribe offered its blessing and support for the exhumation. Forensic sketch artist Natalie Murray completed a forensic sketch using remains and witness descriptions. A follow-up sketch was crafted a few years later.

A DNA profile was created, but there was no match in the FBI’s national DNA database. Federal, state, county, and tribal law enforcement distributed the sketches and kept the search alive for another 12 years.

As awareness of the large number of Native American women who have gone missing across the country grew, greater numbers of missing Indigenous persons were entered into missing-person databases across the United States. During this time, DNA forensic technologies continued to advance, as did DNA repositories where families and law enforcement could enter DNA samples and missing-person information to aid in investigation and recovery efforts. Still, there were no leads.

A Missed Connection

Mollie’s family kept looking, too. One of Mollie’s nieces had lived in Washington State for a time and saw releases about the search for Helen’s true identity. However, she did not make the connection, as the family was of European descent and not Indigenous. The family also never had any indication that Mollie had made it as far as Washington.

Years went by. In May 2022, Othram Labs created a more advanced DNA profile for Helen and loaded it into FamilyTreeDNA.com. DNA analysis showed that she was not Native American but rather Scottish, Irish, and English.

With the work of the experts from Othram, coupled with local genealogist and volunteer Renee Kerr, Detective Sergeant Moate soon had lists of people who fell somewhere in Helen’s family tree.

In the years that followed, Moate, who handled a large and ever-growing active caseload, made call after call, email after email, and text after text on Helen’s cold case as her schedule allowed.

Four more years passed. Helen was still unidentified, and Mollie was still the missing family member who seemed destined to forever be a mystery and a memory.

One More Phone Call

On August 6, 2026, after already making a couple of “Helen calls” that day with no luck, Moate decided to make one more call. She called “Reference Tester #11” from the Othram Labs list, a Mr. Michael McCullough.

McCullough answered his phone, and the detective gave him her normal spiel:

“Hello. My name is Detective Sergeant Stacy Moate from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Washington State Patrol. I am working to identify a woman who was killed in a car crash in our state in the early 90s. We collected DNA and have been doing genealogy studies in attempts to identify her. The science tells us that she likely fits into your family tree somewhere, but I am just not sure where. Do you know of any female family members that went missing in the early 90s and haven’t been heard from since?”

“Yes. That would be my sister – Mollie,” the voice on the other end of the call said.

The Detective Sergeant was stunned. In a job where sorrow and tragedy are as common as unanswered questions, and after a long career that, despite those obstacles, included solving hundreds of cases with occasional luck but always with determined police work, she had just ended a 12-year personal and professional search for Helen’s actual identity and answered a 35-year question for Mollie’s family.

After several more weeks and more DNA confirmations, the Cowlitz County Coroner was able to say definitively that Michael McCullough was Helen Doe’s brother.

A Detective's Two Greatest Fears

While certainly a positive development in a decades-old cold case, being the person who confirms the worst fears of a loved one brings no joy to either party. Still, being able to answer questions that had demanded answers for so long brought relief and the beginning of healing to all left behind after the tragic events of May 14, 1991.

According to Moate, “I had two big fears over the last 12 years of working on this. First, I was afraid I wouldn’t find her name before I retired. Second, I was so scared that when I did find her family, they wouldn’t care. I was worried that she was estranged from her family or that she lived a lifestyle they didn’t approve of… Thankfully, it was the complete opposite.”

The veteran investigator added, “Her family had wanted to find her, and they loved her, and they were so thankful to finally have answers. They all knew that she had to have died, but they were thankful to know that it was not by homicidal means and that she did not suffer.”

The family has indicated they will now have her cremated remains brought back to her birthplace in Cambridge, Ohio.

Relentless Determination

WSP Chief John Batiste reflected on the case, “I am so proud of the work WSP personnel have done on this case and especially the dogged determination of Stacy Moate. Our detectives and forensic scientists work hand-in-hand with our Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit.

They go as far as the evidence will take them, and when science allows for rediscovery, they just keep going and never give up. Stacy’s work on this case, always following every possible lead, also led to additional DNA evidence entries into other cases. The total value of her persistence is incalculable.”

Speaking for the McCullough family, Mollie’s brother Mike said, “Our family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, care, and support shown to our sister and aunt Mollie over the past 35 years. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Washington State Patrol, especially Detective Sergeant Moate and Detective Greg Wilcoxson, Othram Labs for genealogy research, the Puyallup Tribe for their care and kindness, and the Cowlitz County community for keeping her story alive and helping bring our family answers.”

He added, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for never giving up on our Mollie.”

Chief Batiste extended WSP’s hopes for the family, saying, “To the McCullough family, I just want to say, our entire agency understands your pain and the struggle of the last 35 years. Sadly, in our work, not every case has a joyful resolution.”

He concluded, “We wish you all the comfort of knowing how your beloved Mollie lived, and the peace in finally knowing how she died. May this mystery now be over. And may her memory forever be a blessing to you all.”

Editor's Note: The Washington State Patrol's November 12, 2026, press release was so well written that we felt it deserved to be shared largely as originally published. We have made only minor edits for formatting, readability, and clarity while preserving the agency's account of the investigation and its recognition of the people who helped bring Mollie home.