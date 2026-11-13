Photo Credit: Alpine_Nomad / Reddit

Two drivers turned a busy intersection into their own meeting spot, leaving everyone else to figure out how to get around them. One motorist caught the whole thing on a dashcam, including the growing mess behind the stopped vehicles.

The footage, shared on Reddit's r/IdiotsInCars on October 25, shows a Toyota Camry and a Toyota Sienna stopped near a traffic light. Instead of moving along, the drivers appear to be having a conversation.

For the person recording, the problem wasn't just waiting for the light to change. They were trapped behind the two vehicles, with another driver blocking their way out. Meanwhile, other motorists were trying to get around the unusual roadblock.

What made the scene even stranger was how little urgency either driver seemed to show. Cars continued passing, the light kept changing, and the conversation carried on as though nobody else had anywhere to be.

A Terrible Meeting Spot



The person who posted the video, Reddit user Alpine_Nomad, explained that the Camry had been ahead of the Sienna as both vehicles left a parking lot. Somewhere along that short stretch, their positions changed, and something appeared to happen between the drivers.

At first, the dashcam driver thought the Camry was simply going around the Sienna, which had stopped at a green light. Then it became clear that the drivers weren't planning to leave.

One vehicle was positioned in the neighboring lane, while the other remained in the path of the dashcam car. The Sienna's driver-side door was also left open, adding another obstacle for passing traffic.

The person recording tried to back away but couldn't because another vehicle was behind them. Other motorists were able to pass, though the two stopped drivers continued occupying the intersection.

Eventually, the driver behind the dashcam car made enough room for an escape. At about 52 seconds into the recording, that motorist flashed their headlights to signal that the path was clear.

Even then, the two drivers showed no sign of moving their discussion elsewhere.

What Started It?

There may have been a reason for the conversation, but the person recording didn't see what led up to it.

In a comment, Alpine_Nomad explained that they hadn't witnessed any contact between the vehicles or seen clear evidence of a collision. Their attention was largely on finding a safe way to back out of the traffic jam.

That leaves open whether the drivers were discussing a possible bump, an argument, or something else entirely.

Whatever brought them together, stopping at a traffic light made the problem everyone else's business. The two vehicles occupied space that other drivers needed, forcing traffic to move around them.

Where's The Horn?

One detail quickly caught Reddit users' attention: hardly anyone seemed interested in honking.

Several commenters questioned why the dashcam driver had remained so patient. Others said they would have used their horns until the conversation ended.

The person recording offered a different explanation, joking about the cost of horn fluid before giving a more serious answer.

They said they were focused on their mirrors while trying to reverse and didn't want another distraction. Besides, they weren't convinced that honking would persuade the drivers to move.

The dashcam driver also pointed out that most of the passing motorists appeared to be just as quiet. Despite several vehicles navigating around the obstruction, they recalled hearing only one horn.

Despite the frustration caused by the roadside conversation, another driver's decision to make room and flash their headlights finally allowed the person recording to leave.