Image Credit: Bodycam Twists HQ / YouTube.

After a June 21 chase in Tampa, Florida, Kimberly Gutierrez keeps asking a trooper to talk to her. The exchange appears in a video Bodycam Twists HQ posted on November 7.

Outside, her black Audi is burning after a chase across the Howard Frankland Bridge. Other people were riding with her, and officers had to help them out of the car.

Gutierrez was 19 at the time of her arrest. FOX 13 reported that the Audi reached speeds above 120 mph before a Florida Highway Patrol trooper brought it to a stop.

From the back seat, she asks to be let out. She says she does not feel safe.

Lights Out

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The attempted stop came at about 2:56 a.m. on northbound Interstate 275. In the video's account of the chase, the Audi's lights go dark, yet a turn signal still flashes when it changes lanes.

Near mile marker 42, the trooper uses a PIT maneuver to spin the Audi into the barrier. Smoke rises as he orders the people inside to show their hands. After Gutierrez comes out through the driver's door, she is handcuffed and taken to the cruiser. Other officers help the people still inside as the front of the Audi burns.

Hear Me Out

When she gets a trooper's attention, Gutierrez says, “I did not drive that car. Someone else did.” She acknowledges driving earlier that night but insists she wasn't at the wheel on the way back.

She calls the Audi her brother's car and says he died. Photos of the two of them are still inside, she says.

A patrol supervisor asks who was driving. “I don't know,” she answers. He warns that he will close the door unless she names the driver. He then shuts it while she keeps pleading from the back seat.

Off the Highway

Gutierrez was later taken to St. Joseph's Hospital to be checked, Tampa Bay 28 reported, citing the arrest report. Troopers noted slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and the smell of alcohol. At the hospital, she admitted to five margaritas in Ybor City and three Twisted Teas in Clearwater.

After a limited set of field sobriety tests, she was arrested for DUI. FOX 13 identified the charge as DUI involving property damage or personal injury. Later, breath samples at the jail measured .111 and .102.

All parties are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.