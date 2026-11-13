Photo Credit: RileyCargo42

A 1978 Triumph Spitfire that spent time underwater during Hurricane Ian is getting another chance at life. Its new owner paid just $400 for the battered British sports car and has spent the summer taking it apart, hoping to turn a flood-damaged wreck into something worth driving again.

The project began in Florida in June 2026, when a Reddit user named RileyCargo42 brought home the Spitfire 1500. The car had serious water damage, a ruined interior, and an engine that needed far more than a basic tune-up. Still, the owner saw a chance to learn how to rebuild a car from the ground up.

Several months later, the little convertible has made real progress. In an October update shared with the CarRestorations community, the owner described major work on the engine, transmission, wiring, and interior. A specialist engine builder has even offered some hope for the car's original motor.

There is still a long road ahead, and the Spitfire is nowhere near ready for a Sunday drive. But what started as a cheap flood car has become a serious restoration project, and the owner is already dreaming of a new paint color and a completely different interior.

A $400 Gamble



The story began with a simple goal: find an inexpensive car to work on. In a June Reddit post, the owner introduced the $400 Spitfire and explained that it had been flooded during Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Buying it meant taking on years of hidden damage. The interior was beyond saving, and the electrical system needed replacing. Water had also made its way into the engine, leaving rust and sand behind.

By late June, the owner had cleaned the brakes and started taking the engine apart. Some of the original brake hardware was still usable, although a larger brake rebuild was planned. The engine was a different story.

In a later update, the owner revealed that three pistons had to be hammered out because of rust and sand inside the cylinders. Surprisingly, early measurements suggested the engine might still be worth saving. That gave the project some much-needed hope.

Good News Underneath

The latest update brings the biggest development yet. The engine is now with a specialist who normally builds LS racing engines. According to the owner, the builder is confident the little Triumph motor can run again, provided it passes a magnetic inspection for cracks.

Meanwhile, the transmission is waiting for a thorough cleaning. The owner hopes its overdrive system survived the flooding, although that part of the project will be handled at home rather than by a specialist.

The wiring has already been stripped out. When another Reddit user warned about the dangers of leaving water-damaged electrical parts in place, the owner explained that most of the old wiring was gone. Some wires were kept to test the lights, which reportedly worked at roughly 85% of the tested points.

A New Look Ahead

Getting the mechanical parts working is only half the job. The Spitfire also needs a new floor, and the owner plans to borrow a welder to install replacement panels that are already available for the car.

Finding original factory seats is another goal. Rather than rushing through the cosmetic work, the owner wants to get the car running and deal with its appearance later.

The finished vision is quite different from the faded red convertible that arrived in June. The plan calls for Tahiti blue paint, a white stripe, and a white leather interior.

For now, the focus remains on repairing the damage left by Hurricane Ian. The engine still has to pass inspection, the transmission needs attention, and the interior has to be rebuilt. At least the owner has a clear picture of what the $400 Triumph could become.